Twig snaps, and a heavy foot lands on the greenery.

Tendril of smoke, just a little, snakes its way up, up and beyond the canopy.

Crackle, the flame pops up, eager for more, the fire is caught.

He is tired but good tired, as they say.

The tired of a day of accomplishment.

Even if the accomplishment is walking away.

It’s a new start, the start of the crackling, hungry fire.

Like a spring shed, lighter now.

Finally, peace.

Winter has to end for spring to begin.

Even if snow sneaks back for a week or two.

Even if there is hesitation with the cold or even the warmth.

He knows you can live a lifetime of hesitation.

A lifetime of bitter cold.

It is time to muster, leave the front.

Rest and regroup.

Under the stars.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Kevin Ianeselli on Unsplash