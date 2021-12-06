Unlock Your Inner Prince Charming by Doing These 4 Things

Have you ever been to a party where one person has the spotlight?

The energy level of the room seems to go through the roof as soon as they walk through the door. In a sense, they ARE the party.

What if I told you that you can also be like this person?

Charisma is a skill.

Social butterflies make it look so easy. However, with enough practice, anyone can become charismatic. Here is what you need to do.

. . .

Develop a sense of humor

I used to work in the tech sales space. My boss was so quick-witted, it wasn’t even funny. Or rather, it was hilarious.

He invited everyone out for drinks when we surpassed sales quotas for the quarter. I watched in amazement as Mr. Bigshot bantered with the bartender and other customers.

He delivered one joke after another. He also told great stories that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Turns out, he used to be a stand-up comedian. He suggested that I take an improv class if I wanted the same superpower.

Being able to make people laugh is such an underrated skill. People naturally come out of their shells as soon as you make them feel good.

. . .

Be genuinely thoughtful about others

“He remembered!”

This was what Rachel said on the show Friends. She just opened Ross’ Christmas present.

Ross gifted Rachel the same pin they saw together at an antique store a few months prior. Rachel saw the pin and said how it reminded her of the one her grandmother used to wear. Rachel was touched that Ross remembered that moment and got her the pin for Christmas.

Remembering little details about the people you interact with every day is a big deal. It shows that you care.

You are not self-absorbed. Your world is much bigger than that.

Be interested in other people’s lives. Give them your undivided attention when they talk about things that matter to them. As a result, remembering things about them will come effortlessly.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Also, casually think about others in your day-to-day life. This can be easy to do. For example, let’s say you are reading a thought-provoking article about the effects of homeschooling on children’s development. You immediately think about your neighbor John. He is on the fence when it comes to homeschooling his two sons. You send the article his way. He appreciates the gesture and you two become closer friends.

. . .

Use people’s names

Names are magic words.

They instantly make interactions more personal. This is one major reason why businesses try to include customers’ names in the ordering process.

Have you ever wondered why Starbucks baristas call people by their names when their order is ready? The coffee shop can easily use the order number just like numerous fast-food places out there.

Starbucks uses names because it is a smart business practice. Baristas get to know their customers over time. Customers feel valued.

If it’s good enough for Starbucks, then it’s good enough for you.

Charismatic people try their hardest to remember names on their first try. They do all sorts of memory tricks. For example, they might take a mental snapshot of what that person was wearing. They might also associate the first letter of a name with something else. Whatever works, am I right?

. . .

Be vulnerable around the people who matter

Let’s be honest. Most people have an outer shell. They actively try to not show their emotions in public. That has traditionally been perceived as a sign of weakness.

However, vulnerability is the difference between an acquaintance and a close friend. Being emotional with another person in the room is like letting that person read your diary.

It shows that you value their advice. You want to work with them to resolve the issue at hand. Over time, they will reciprocate.

At that point, your friendship is no longer superficial.

It is much deeper.

—

This post was previously published on Hello, Love.

***