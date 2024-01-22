Unlocking the Power of Recognition and Inclusion in the Workplace

As a social species, humans are wired to feel valued and connected. The need for connection and belonging are only rivaled by our needs for food, water, shelter and physical safety. One of the ways to connect with others is through positive reinforcement.

But our brains have a negativity bias. For our survival over the past 200,000 years, negative primers have been more useful than positive ones. It is only recently in our evolution that this negativity bias has not been as helpful. This bias translates to diversity, equity and inclusion work, where we tend to overly focus on bias and microaggressions (non-inclusive behaviors) over positive ones like allyship and recognition.

A new report from Workhuman found that 84% of the value of an S&P 500 company comes from the talents, skills, knowledge, work ethic and health of its employees, and recognition is a top priority of talent management. In addition, they found:

Employees who strongly agree that recognition is an important part of their organization’s culture are 3.7 times as likely to be engaged, 3.8 times as likely to feel connected to their culture and half as likely to experience frequent burnout as those who do not.

Only 34% of employees say that their employer has a recognition program in place. And of those who do have one, just 13% of employees rate it as excellent.

Employees who say their recognition program is aligned with the values of their organization are 4.9 times as likely to strongly agree that they know what is expected of them at work compared with employees who indicate their recognition program is not aligned with the values of their organization.

Recognition can be achieved in the form of rewards for positive behaviors and modeling.

Proactively Search for Positive Examples of Inclusion

Challenge yourself to look beyond simple non-inclusive behavior (which is still important). As allies, put up your radar for inclusion, and try catching someone doing something inclusive. Set a goal to find an example each day and notice it. Maybe someone interrupts an interrupter or someone goes out of their way to help someone different from themselves. These subtle acts of inclusion matter. They help deflate the more common microaggressions that happen all too often—interruptions, taking credit for others’ ideas or not being included in meetings or gatherings.

Reward Inclusive Behavior

People want to know what is expected of them, and positive reinforcement of the inclusive behavior you notice can help nurture those expectations. By rewarding positive behavior, you create more positive behavior. It is modeled for others and has a domino effect on the organization.

I conducted a keynote at a DEI summit at South Jersey Industries last month. As soon as I walked into the venue there was a deep level of connection felt. People of diverse backgrounds interacting and smiling and exchanging pleasantries. It was refreshing as, sadly, some of these well-intentioned programs can be met with divisiveness and fear. The thing I liked best about this summit was the awards ceremony. They recognized two leaders for their efforts in supporting inclusion in front of the organization. They were specific with feedback about what the leaders had done and how they were prioritizing inclusion.

Even when organizations know how important recognition is, many do not leverage this effective (and inexpensive) technique. Why? It takes time and can feel awkward at first. But practice makes perfect—and now is the perfect time to practice.

Model Behavior You Want to See Repeated

The best teacher of inclusion is modeling. What do you wish others did more often? Set an intention for yourself to practice that behavior more often. Check in with yourself and your allies to see how you are doing. What is working? What is not working? Take inventory about where you can also get better in terms of acting inclusively.

As new research underscores the significance of recognizing and reinforcing positive, inclusive behaviors within organizations, it also emphasizes the importance of alignment with an organization’s values and proactive efforts to create a more inclusive workplace culture.

