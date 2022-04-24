Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 3 [Video]

Welcome to Beleaf in Fatherhood, where we equip fathers, bring hope to mothers, and inspire children. We are a content creation house that specializes in family content! Make sure to follow us on IG (https://www.instagram.com/beleafmel/), TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@beleafinfathe…) and of course, subscribe to our YouTube!
0:00
welcome black to belief in fatherhood
0:01
this is part three of uriah versus the
0:03
puzzle but i have a question for you
0:06
why
0:08
is this puzzle
0:10
here
0:12
why is it here ryan beau tell the world
0:15
for thea bye
0:18
so
0:19
raya
0:20
thought because we were staying in an
0:22
airbnb
0:23
that he was going to be able to watch
0:27
and then he found out that when we were
0:29
on vacations and do all the things that
0:31
doesn’t necessarily mean he gets to
0:33
watch
0:34
so
0:36
he was like well just bring the puzzle
0:39
i was not
0:43
so then tell us what happened man
0:45
what’s wrapping it
0:51
[Music]
0:57
but he’s reading instead of doing his
0:58
puzzle
0:59
how about if i finish this book
1:03
i could be
1:04
hey mom
1:05
if you finish this book you can read
1:06
definitely you can read i mean i mean
1:09
what
1:10
oh
1:15
i’ll show this video to dad and see what
1:17
he says but i doubt it
1:19
i got it the question is
1:22
well theo
1:25
work with his younger brother to do the
1:27
puzzle
1:28
because the points i was going to puzzle
1:31
was for you to work together but you’re
1:33
right i’m going to do it and i did i
1:35
know
1:37
you tell him
—
---
