Uriah vs the Puzzle Part 3 [Video]

0:00

welcome black to belief in fatherhood

0:01

this is part three of uriah versus the

0:03

puzzle but i have a question for you

0:06

why

0:08

is this puzzle

0:10

here

0:12

why is it here ryan beau tell the world

0:15

for thea bye

0:18

so

0:19

raya

0:20

thought because we were staying in an

0:22

airbnb

0:23

that he was going to be able to watch

0:27

and then he found out that when we were

0:29

on vacations and do all the things that

0:31

doesn’t necessarily mean he gets to

0:33

watch

0:34

so

0:36

he was like well just bring the puzzle

0:39

i was not

0:43

so then tell us what happened man

0:45

what’s wrapping it

0:51

[Music]

0:57

but he’s reading instead of doing his

0:58

puzzle

0:59

how about if i finish this book

1:03

i could be

1:04

hey mom

1:05

if you finish this book you can read

1:06

definitely you can read i mean i mean

1:09

what

1:10

oh

1:15

i’ll show this video to dad and see what

1:17

he says but i doubt it

1:19

i got it the question is

1:22

well theo

1:25

work with his younger brother to do the

1:27

puzzle

1:28

because the points i was going to puzzle

1:31

was for you to work together but you’re

1:33

right i’m going to do it and i did i

1:35

know

1:37

you tell him

This post was previously published on YouTube.

