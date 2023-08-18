Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

US Military Base Expansions 'Threat to Peace & Indigenous' Communities Okinawa Peace Activist Warns

US Military Base Expansions ‘Threat to Peace & Indigenous’ Communities Okinawa Peace Activist Warns

The expansion of United States military bases in Okinawa, other islands in Japan, Guahan (Guam) and Australia is a deadly threat to peace and to indigenous communities, warned Okinawa peace activist Shinako Oyakawa at a gathering hosted by the Catholic Justice and Peace Office on July 31.

By Peter Boyle

 

By Peter Boyle

She spoke alongside Monaeka Flores, a peace activist from Guahan, the site of giant US military base.

The US is reconfiguring its military presence in the region by expanding its bases in Australia, as well as the the other Pacific islands, the visiting Pacific peace activists explained.

They appealed to activists from around the Pacific to stand together against this dangerous military escalation.

Republished with permission from GreenLeft

***

Photo credit: iStock

