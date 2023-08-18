US Military Base Expansions ‘Threat to Peace & Indigenous’ Communities Okinawa Peace Activist Warns

By Peter Boyle
The expansion of United States military bases in Okinawa, other islands in Japan, Guahan (Guam) and Australia is a deadly threat to peace and to indigenous communities, warned Okinawa peace activist Shinako Oyakawa at a gathering hosted by the Catholic Justice and Peace Office on July 31.
She spoke alongside Monaeka Flores, a peace activist from Guahan, the site of giant US military base.
The US is reconfiguring its military presence in the region by expanding its bases in Australia, as well as the the other Pacific islands, the visiting Pacific peace activists explained.
They appealed to activists from around the Pacific to stand together against this dangerous military escalation.
Republished with permission from GreenLeft
Photo credit: iStock