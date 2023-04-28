Using AI When Writing

AI Writing:

Technology is constantly advancing-even in writing! This doesn’t mean that AI will do everything you want it to, but you can definitely save time when doing your writing by using this program. Remember it isn’t perfect which is why today I am covering the baselines of what to expect when using AI in your writing.

Key Points

It doesn’t understand funny.

It doesn’t do name recognition.

It is totally great at titles, subtitles, and outlines, but when it comes to outlines, you need to ask it for more detail. You need supportive points that bolster each chapter’s objective.

You may have a hard time-saving the prior version as you are working through different versions of your content. At times, edits may go too far, and, in that case, you will need to re-paste the version that you like.

It’s not great at using details

It’s fabulous as defining and explained quite well the foundations of algebra and calculus.

When you ask it to edit existing content, it will clean it up as it dehumanizes it. This is very effective for business writers that want to be straightforward and use bullets and teaching to explain methodologies, and so on.

It will get smarter, but it will take time.

It refuses to write hateful language – yay! It did write a little bit on supporting LGBTQ+ peeps, which was so heart-warming.

It even explained the pros and cons of using AI to write a book.

That's ten tips exactly and our time on this week's chapter of Write Effing Now.

This post was previously published on Bookmark Publishing House.

