Using Notion to Create a Vibrant Love Life: A Relationship Dashboard and its Magic

We as MD Meets Techie think we’ve unlocked the magic behind relationship management in the digital age. Today, we’re excited to share with you the secret behind our Relationship Journal: the Dashboard page. We’ll explore its key features — Discussions, Things to Do, Upcoming Plans, and Date Ideas — and explain why each element plays an integral role in nurturing a healthy relationship.

If you’d like download a copy of our template discussed in this article, you can purchase it from our shop. If you’re new or unfamiliar with Notion, you can download it here.

Crafting Conversations with the Discussion Section

Effective communication is the bedrock of any successful relationship. Still, in the hustle and bustle of our daily lives, significant discussions can sometimes take a backseat. The Discussions section in our Notion Relationship Journal is our answer to this common problem.

This feature allows couples to keep track of topics that need attention, allocating ‘ownership’ based on who is leading the conversation. It’s a simple, yet powerful way to ensure both parties are actively involved in all aspects of the relationship. Perhaps it’s a conversation about finances, future plans, or addressing a problem — the Discussions section gives you a space to organize and prioritize these talks, and make sure nothing gets swept under the carpet.

The ‘Things To Do’ Table: Keeping your Shared Tasks Organized

The ‘Things to Do’ table is a shared to-do list for couples, designed to manage and organize tasks that you aim to accomplish together. From picking up a birthday gift to making a dinner reservation, this feature ensures both parties are on the same page, avoiding last-minute scrambles or misunderstandings.

The reminder functionality in Notion is a gem that makes this feature even more useful. Simply set a reminder for a specific date, and you’ll receive a notification when the time comes. It’s an invaluable tool for couples leading busy lives, providing a gentle nudge when it’s time to action tasks.

Planning for the Future with the ‘Upcoming Plans’ Feature

Planning for the future is exciting and brings couples closer together. The ‘Upcoming Plans’ feature in our Notion Relationship Journal allows couples to keep track of their shared future plans, be it movie nights, lunch with the in-laws, or a much-anticipated vacation.

This feature provides a tabulated view of all upcoming events, and, if you’re more visually inclined, Notion also offers a calendar view. Having a shared space for upcoming plans ensures both partners have the same expectations and can look forward to shared experiences.

A Treasure Trove of Ideas: The ‘Date Ideas’ Section

In a long-term relationship, coming up with fresh, exciting date ideas can sometimes feel like a daunting task. Our ‘Date Ideas’ section is a space to store and organize all your potential date ideas, ensuring you always have something exciting to look forward to. From skydiving to stargazing, this feature helps keep the spark alive in your relationship.

Whether you come across an interesting idea on the internet or have a sudden burst of creativity, simply add it to your ‘Date Ideas’ section. It’s a simple but effective way to ensure your dates always have an element of surprise and fun.

Notion: A Powerful Tool for Relationship Management

Our Dashboard page is a shining example of how Notion can streamline relationship management, fostering better communication, planning, and spontaneity. Especially for busy couples, this tool can bring about a profound change in managing the dynamics of their relationship, making it more organized, efficient, and exciting.

Remember, the secret to a thriving relationship doesn’t just lie in the big, grand gestures. It’s also about the small, everyday things that you navigate together. So, why not give Notion a try and see the transformation in your relationship? A shared space for discussions, plans, tasks, and date ideas might be just what you need to take your relationship to the next level.

As we’ve found in our own relationship, investing in these areas using the Notion Relationship Journal has been pivotal in keeping our love life vibrant and fulfilling. It’s your turn now. Bring the magic of Notion into your relationship, and experience the change for yourself.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Cathryn Lavery on Unsplash