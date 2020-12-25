Get Daily Email
Using Signs From the Universe To Overcome Doubt

Using Signs From the Universe To Overcome Doubt

This sign gave me the message I needed to overcome doubt and make a change.

by

 

Have you ever received a sign from the universe? I did. An actual sign. The one pictured below. This sign gave me the message I needed to overcome doubt and make a change. I didn’t make the change all at once and it didn’t happen quickly. But it happened.

doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will
Is this the sign that will help you overcome your doubts?

I have published an essay about this experience at The Kindred Voice. Read it and learn four ways to overcome doubts and turn them into dreams by clicking the link below.

 

4 WAYS TO COMBAT DOUBT AND ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS – THE KINDRED VOICE

Sometimes when we have a dream, we are afraid to talk about it. We may think that saying it out loud will make others think poorly of us for having a dream. Or that if we talk about our dream, someone will come and snatch it away.

This post was previously published on catherinelanser.com.

***

Photo credit:  iStockPhoto.com

About Catherine Lanser

Catherine Lanser is a writer from Madison, Wis. She has lived in the Midwest her whole life and writes about life there and growing up as the baby of nine. She recently completed her first full-length memoir about how she learned we are all worth more than our weaknesses, told through the lens of her brain tumor and her father's stroke.

