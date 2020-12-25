Using Signs From the Universe To Overcome Doubt

Have you ever received a sign from the universe? I did. An actual sign. The one pictured below. This sign gave me the message I needed to overcome doubt and make a change. I didn’t make the change all at once and it didn’t happen quickly. But it happened.

Is this the sign that will help you overcome your doubts?

I have published an essay about this experience at The Kindred Voice. Read it and learn four ways to overcome doubts and turn them into dreams by clicking the link below.

4 WAYS TO COMBAT DOUBT AND ACHIEVE YOUR DREAMS – THE KINDRED VOICE Sometimes when we have a dream, we are afraid to talk about it. We may think that saying it out loud will make others think poorly of us for having a dream. Or that if we talk about our dream, someone will come and snatch it away.

This post was previously published on catherinelanser.com.

Photo credit: iStockPhoto.com