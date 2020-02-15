Has Valentine’s Day Lost its Luster?

—

During the leadup to Valentine’s Day, people spend a vast amount of energy in searching around and considering every option about what to purchase and how they can astonish his/her Valentine, to the point of near madness. In some cases, it’s only exceptional when you don’t try to do anything extravagant.

However, people become so narrow-minded and selfish these days that they don’t consider what’s beneficial for themselves and others.

In the past, couples used to have much higher morals, goals and collaborative mindsets. They’d sleep beside each other in the same bed, and nothing could keep them apart. They got up in the morning, sunshine entering the room through the cracks of the blindfolds and blazing upon them. They were enlightened and attentive to each other’s needs, making each other aware of how much they want, love, and care for each other.

Valentine’s Day is really a grand celebration, with prospective couples demanding that Valentine’s blessing for each other so they may have the intensity of mirroring their profound love for one another. But with the way things are these days, with people becoming more and more narrowminded and selfish, it’s led to a lack of responsibility in many relationships, regardless of the holiday.

Who is getting honored?

Who is obtaining Russell Stover chocolates and a lot of red roses?

Who is rehearsing before a mirror to communicate their intent to their first love?

Who is writing their first love letter by duplicating it from the web?

Who is obtaining a blessing to propose?

Who is taking affection tips from his/her companions?

Love is a specific exercise in futility. It’s all foolish these days.

Why do you need a specific day to celebrate love? If you love somebody, it ought to be each and every day of your life, not only just on Valentine’s Day. Love seems to only be a commercial and physical fascination these days, and that’s not something I joke about. This is the way a lot of budding relationships go these days:

“I love you, sweetheart!

I’ll do whatever you ask!

I’ll love you until my last breath!” (Meanwhile, the internal voice is going, “I’ll love you until we have sex.”)

This is a run-of-the-mill love cycle that occurs in many relationships. It’s a game of attrition, with one person succumbing to his/her feeling that they are unique. Gestures of love are often over mindful and overconcerned.

Instead of a gentle kiss on the lips or phrases like, “I’m fortunate to have an accomplice as sweet as you,” they go over-the-top with expensive presents, boxes of chocolate, and absurd demands.

“Time passes very quickly when you are with me.”

“Baby, don’t you trust me? If yes, send your nude.”

“Baby, don’t you trust me? If yes, let’s have sex.”

That’s the level of discourse many relationships come down to. After all the physical buildup, the second act begins, or the “reverse love cycle.”

Plenty of excuses, not enough time for the other person. “My profession and academics are more important than you.” “I’m occupied.”

“I can’t meet you/talk to you later.

“I don’t have the energy for you.” “I’m grieving.” “Let’s split up. I can’t deal with adoration. It’s getting exhausting.”/Isn’t it tedious to go through all that effort, faking adoration, just to kick someone to the curb afterward?

If that’s the route you choose to take, just ask for a one-night stand. No worries about commitment or buildup, just a simple guilt-free experience neither party has to hold themselves accountable to. “All night and day is for you, ‘baby.'”

Society lies and tells us that nobody falls for an average looking person. It’s a harsh reality. Love is meant for good looking and wealthy people. That’s why Valentine’s Day is getting more and more commercial every year by year.

Love ends with desire. At the point when desire ends, love ends as well. The vast majority of romantic tales follow a similar example nowadays. Check with your companions about the statistical data points identified with adoration. Desire is a definitive goal of devotion, and that is the truth of the 21st century.

Sadly, modern love seems to be only about fulfilling immediate desire in the short term and dumping each other before things get serious. It seems like true love and sentiment are only acceptable to hear and watch in the world of film.

