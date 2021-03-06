Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Vintage Gloves: A Winter’s Love

Vintage Gloves: A Winter’s Love

Detroit, 1986.

by Leave a Comment

 

Sandra’s wedding day gloves [Photo credit: Author]

Gloves of white lace, hand-stitched, vintage. I kept staring at them in the glass case (craning my neck around all the gaudy jewelry and baubles), knowing that I was sure-as-hell going to have to buy those gloves, no matter how much they cost ! The wedding was just weeks away, and Sandra said nothing about wanting or needing a five-dollar pair of antique gloves to complete her wedding day ensemble. She had the dress — paid $100 cash for it at the Polish wedding shop on Michigan Avenue. Sandra came out of the fitting room, pressing down the bodice, her hips feeling its fullness, the fabric, in all its curlicue, posh-paisley lace and I gasped. Her college friend, Lisa, caught her breath, both hands covering her mouth. She and I simultaneously uttered, “Oh!” It was a moment of shared awe. Sandra’s panicked voice questioned, “What ?!” And all I could manage was “You’re lovely,” then caught myself. Days later, the wide double doors of Saints Peter and Paul church open, and Sandra was there, waiting. Smiling, she extended her hand, and mine reached out to meet it. I felt the softness and the delicate stitching of her gloved hand.

This post was previously published on Medium.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: Author

 

About Ruben Mauricio

Being raised in a mainly Mexican neighborhood with a dark brown Dad and a very white Mom makes for some good neighborhood gossip or at least contributes to some widespread cultural confusion among the locals. Everyone wants to be the one who figures you out, right? I think we should head back to the very beginning and see how this multi-culti mix had it’s origins.

Read my work on Medium.com.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x