Violence Isn’t the Answer [Video]

Our family lovingly refers to Riah Beau as joy on a bulldozer. Lately, it feels like that bulldozer is operating with more of a punch than usual. We’ve always play fought, but I think it’s gotten out of hand and Riah seems like he has something to prove. In this vlog I talk Halloween 2020, Uriah’s wrist pain, raising boys to be better, and not using violence as a solution.
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
