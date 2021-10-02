Wake Up Winning

“ The key is to consciously decide every night to actively and mindfully create a positive expectation for the next morning.”

Hal Elrod, author of The Miracle Morning

Like Christmas morning? Come on. There is absolutely no way tomorrow morning, a run of the mill Monday, is going to evoke the same emotions of Christmas morning. Let’s just say I was skeptical. Until I woke up.

I had heard of Hal Elrod’s Miracle Morning years prior, but had never got around to knocking out the quick read. I was set in my ways. Already an early riser with a Prussian like regimented morning, there was not much that would deviate me off my path. Upon one more urging from my peer circle to give it a chance, I caved. Seven hours of leisurely reading later, I was inspired.

Staying up later that night than I had intended to, I immediately implemented Hal’s “hack” to combat the urge to push snooze. I simply told myself in the form of an affirmation that, “I will wake up fully rested and energized, ready to crush the day, regardless if I’m only getting five hours of sleep.”

Four forty-five in the morning. The alarm sounded and eyelids opened. I slipped out of bed and crept to the corner of the dark, cool room and silenced the alarm. I crept to the kitchen, being sure not to disrupt my eight month old’s slumber on the way. I needed silence now, and his crying would sure make it hard to meditate. I slammed my standard sixteen ounces of cold water, used the bathroom, and began a series of events that will continue to be implemented in my life for its entirety.

Silence, Affirmations, Visualisation, Exercise, Reading, and Scribing. I had, like many others, utilized every aspect of his routine individually, throughout the day. Combining them and creating a process that harnesses all the power of the Law of Attraction? That truly is the Miracle portion of his brainchild.

It really does feel like Christmas morning. Damn it, Hal was right. Each day is a gift, and I relish the time in silence, when I do the deep work it takes to find true success in all facets of my life. Hundreds of thousands of people agree, and I know they are taking part all across the globe in the same manner as I. Scribing, by far, is my favorite aspect of the routine. However, I am biased because I am a writer. But if not for the methods preceding it, my journal would not appear the way it does. I can page back and find entries that I literally wrote into existence. “I will have an accepted offer on a rental property today.” Voila, I closed on a cash flow monster 47 days later. “I will be invited onto the BiggerPockets podcast.” Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, I recorded with Ashley and Tony from Real Estate Rookie. Amazing.

This is not a fad, or a way to sell a coaching course. This playbook for a better life should be gifted to everyone you love or care about. It is powerful when implemented. But like everything in life, you need to take action. Start right now. Get on Amazon and buy it. You will not be sorry.

And like always, if it doesn’t instill fear, it is beneath your true potential.

