Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Three Reasons It’s OK to Walk Away From Internet Arguments With Strangers and Block Them

Three Reasons It’s OK to Walk Away From Internet Arguments With Strangers and Block Them

Mike Kasdan explains why he no longer hesitates to close Facebook or Twitter or to use the Block button when the situation calls for it.

by Leave a Comment

I was recently discussing the whole Joe Rogan/Neil Young/Spotify controversy on a friend’s Facebook page.

Ultimately after explaining and explaining my position and going on and around in circles, I just blocked her and walked away. I never used to do this. I used to believe that the remedy to speech I disagreed with was more and more counter-speech, but after a number of years of experience and observation (and a lot of time spent online getting angry and being miserable), I have changed.

I am totally at peace with blocking and walking away.

As my friend, Mark Greene told me, so it he: “Pretty much my philosophy. I’m a firm believer in QuickBlock™”  But not everyone is, and many have reservations or bad feelings about walking away or blocking. I used to. But not anymore.

Here are the three reasons why:

1. I have a limited amount of bandwidth.

I enjoy sharing and listening and speaking but going round and round with a stranger on the Internet for days is kind of pointless.

It also detracts from my ability to use my bandwidth on myself friends and loved ones in my real life.

As a result, its bad for my mental health.

2. Certain people aren’t worth it, and your disagreeing with them, doesn’t change that.

I’m pretty sure I don’t want to be friends with or waste time “educating” someone who demands more context to a guy using the N word fifty times before judging whether it’s okay or not.

It’s not.

Do your own work. Be a decent person who is open to listening to valid criticisms of what you believe or feel.

Or you’re not worth talking about it.

3. Only the pig ends up happy when you both get dragged into the mud

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I paraphrase an old expression that someone once shared with me:

Don’t jump into the mud with pigs, because all that happen is you’ll get filthy and they will love it.

There’s a reason that Ben Shapiro is always screaming ‘DEBATE ME’ but smart people don’t take him up on it. It’s not because “they’re afraid.” It’s because debating him doesn’t change anything and it only gives him and his “ideas” a degree of undeserved legitimacy and a larger platform/reach.

Endless debate isn’t the solution to this.

Sometimes debate can be constructive. But not always. It depends on the context.

If you liked this article, you may also be interested in the following articles, also by Michael Kasdan on The Good Men Project:

 

Point/Counterpoint: Is It OK for Liberal White Men to De-Friend Over Politics?

Jude Mikal and Michael Kasdan present competing views on how to navigate politics on Facebook.

 

Facts, Shmacts: How to Spin Truth in Support of Your ‘ism’ (In Four Easy Steps!)

Mike Kasdan breaks down the playbook repeatedly employed by those who deny racism, sexism, climate change, and even the Holocaust.

 

Online trolling by way of the ‘Sealioning’ technique, as discussed in We Know. You Think You’ve Already Read All There Is To Read About Joe Rogan, Neil Young, and Spotify. Read This Mega-Issue Explainer Op-Ed Rant Anyway.

Photo Credit: ShutterStock

About Michael Kasdan

Michael Kasdan is currently Director of Special Projects for The Good Men Project. He has held a number of leadership roles at the Good Men Project over time, including Senior Sports Editor, Lead Editor, and Executive Editor. He is father of two who lives in Maplewood, NJ. Mike's day job is intellectual property lawyer, but his interests and avocations are numerous. Mike is passionate about education, entrepreneurship and technology, and has served as a board member and advisor on strategic and legal issues to start-up for profit and non-profit companies throughout his career. In the rest of his ever-shrinking spare time, he enjoys focusing his energies on projects and causes that impact the world and our society.

Mike frequently speaks and writes on a variety of topics, including intellectual property, technology, business, social media, sports, mental health, parenting, education, and social justice. He has spoken on a variety of issues in major media networks, including CNN (Headline News), Al Jazeera America, National Public Radio (NPR), and The Canadian Broadcast Company (CBC), and his writings have appeared in well-known publications such as The Huffington Post, Salon, Yahoo! Parenting, The Daily Dot, and Redbook. He enjoys playing basketball, biking, fumbling around on the guitar, and an on-again-off-again relationship with running. Mike spends entirely too much time on Facebook and can be found (over)sharing and linking on a variety of topics @michaelkasdan.

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x