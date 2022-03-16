Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Walking Through Your Ashes

Walking Through Your Ashes

Life is giving you a gateway.

by

 

Essay 6 of 18

My point to you is that what I noticed in the first 10 of your 16 voice notes/casts was that rational pathway for something that was likely very different and deeply emotional for Tema.

Let me say to you, I hope you hear me; I’m not judging you because I feel like you got left with this situation that had a lot to process, but she didn’t leave you a lot. She didn’t let you in on her, “Why, not.”

What I do think matters in this process that you’re doing is more than just salvaging your self-respect and your self-dignity. It’s much bigger than that. I don’t even have the answer; it just feels bigger, brother.

It feels like life is giving you a gateway to walk through. For whatever reason, the information you’ve been gathering through this most recent experience and your experiences with other women…I think I’m reverting to your,

“I just want to get on a couch and have conversations about the whole panoply of some two-dozen plus ex-girlfriends, ex-fiancé, ex-wives, and other relationships over the last 40-something years.”

I think I’m going there.

Believe it or not, there’s beauty here. I’m paraphrasing, but scripture talks about how God will give beauty for ashes and joy for mourning… (Isaiah 61:3). So I think this process of moving through your ashes with authenticity and courage it’s the threshold to your beauty; it’s the threshold to your joy. So it is really beautiful even though it’s very challenging.

Essay 7 of 18: You Really Deserve Your Wow! (coming — 03.16.22)

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About M von Nkosi

von is a mission-driven solutions-focused licensed professional focused on the implementation of innovative solutions to difficult challenges facing communities.

