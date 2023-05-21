Get Daily Email
Watching My Son Eat a Sucker

Watching My Son Eat a Sucker

And other poems about fatherhood by Wade Thiel

by

Watching My Son Eat a Sucker

in frustration
he curls toddler fists
screams high-pitched
ready to go to war
with no one at all
and everyone at once

sputtering “i drop it”
he hiccups and spits
roars irate at clumsiness
the sucker now stuck
to the carpet

i tell my wife
she should not worry
he will learn
rage bubbles up and
dissipates

i’ll teach him
how to breathe
deep and slow
how to calm
his racing heart

for now
we let steam roll
and watch
his feelings
bewilder and exasperate
surfacing strange
and new

 

 

My Son’s Rough Mornings

he hides his face
from daylight
not interested
in the brightness
from the hall
“go away”

he is two
and knows
how it goes

he wraps his head
in a blanket
hopes I’ll leave
tries to rewind time
back to the dream
of the womb

i wait a few seconds
the blanket moves
he looks up at me
and chooses
a new corner
of his crib

“good morning”
I reach my arms
“no! go away”
he balls up

there’s nothing
to do but lift him
out and tell him
this is how mornings
will often be

 

Stars in the Morning

we see them
early in the morning
the majesty of the stars
like pin lights in the sky
they grab his attention
better than any cartoon

wonder plastered
across his tiny face
mouth open
eyes wide
he reaches up
towards the lights
“hi stars”

he stares and smiles
a small boy
on a small blue speck
in the expanding milky way

we wave to the stars
watching our world spin
wondering things that will
confound us until we die

he looks to me for answers
“stars?”
“yep, those are stars.”
he sighs and we stand
a moment longer
contemplating it all

My Son’s Dirty Blanket

he balls up
the blanket
to use as a pillow

two tiny fingers
pinch a cheese puff
he found in the couch

he brings it up
to his mouth
before I can protest

I say “ah”
but it’s too late
he crunches
the stale puff

then smiles and
wipes his hands
on his blanket
his chief possession
smeared with cheese dust
and satisfaction

 

Bedtime Reading

he wants me
to keep reading
not because he
wants to have more
stories in his head
but because he doesn’t
want to go to sleep

so we sit and read
another book about
a blue truck doing things
a blue truck could never
actually do
and he smiles at me
his little arms hug
my neck and he whispers
“one more please”

 

Hi Moon

in the fall
with the leaves
turning and dying
the moon
comes to life

in the mornings
i take him to daycare
when i park
get him out
he waves
to the dark sky
“hi moon”

i carry him
into the building
he waves again
“bye moon”
and the day
officially begins

 

Open It

he says
the same thing
for anything
he wants

to him everything
can be opened
or shut

apples
oranges
bananas
trees
our dog
his blanket
the bath
movies
water
hugs

“open it”
sometimes a question
not a demand

and how he looks
at me when
he says it
makes me
want to open
anything

split my chest
crack my skull
break my back
i open myself
in ways I never
knew possible

 

iStock image

About Wade Thiel

Wade Thiel is a writer and editor living in Indianapolis, IN. His journalism has appeared in Outdoor Life Magazine, RV Magazine, Money, and several other publications. His creative work has appeared in Etchings, Tipton Poetry Journal, Daily Love, and The Polk Street Review.

guest

