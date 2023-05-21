Watching My Son Eat a Sucker

in frustration

he curls toddler fists

screams high-pitched

ready to go to war

with no one at all

and everyone at once

sputtering “i drop it”

he hiccups and spits

roars irate at clumsiness

the sucker now stuck

to the carpet

i tell my wife

she should not worry

he will learn

rage bubbles up and

dissipates

i’ll teach him

how to breathe

deep and slow

how to calm

his racing heart

for now

we let steam roll

and watch

his feelings

bewilder and exasperate

surfacing strange

and new

My Son’s Rough Mornings

he hides his face

from daylight

not interested

in the brightness

from the hall

“go away”

he is two

and knows

how it goes

he wraps his head

in a blanket

hopes I’ll leave

tries to rewind time

back to the dream

of the womb

i wait a few seconds

the blanket moves

he looks up at me

and chooses

a new corner

of his crib

“good morning”

I reach my arms

“no! go away”

he balls up

there’s nothing

to do but lift him

out and tell him

this is how mornings

will often be

Stars in the Morning

we see them

early in the morning

the majesty of the stars

like pin lights in the sky

they grab his attention

better than any cartoon

wonder plastered

across his tiny face

mouth open

eyes wide

he reaches up

towards the lights

“hi stars”

he stares and smiles

a small boy

on a small blue speck

in the expanding milky way

we wave to the stars

watching our world spin

wondering things that will

confound us until we die

he looks to me for answers

“stars?”

“yep, those are stars.”

he sighs and we stand

a moment longer

contemplating it all

My Son’s Dirty Blanket

he balls up

the blanket

to use as a pillow

two tiny fingers

pinch a cheese puff

he found in the couch

he brings it up

to his mouth

before I can protest

I say “ah”

but it’s too late

he crunches

the stale puff

then smiles and

wipes his hands

on his blanket

his chief possession

smeared with cheese dust

and satisfaction

Bedtime Reading

he wants me

to keep reading

not because he

wants to have more

stories in his head

but because he doesn’t

want to go to sleep

so we sit and read

another book about

a blue truck doing things

a blue truck could never

actually do

and he smiles at me

his little arms hug

my neck and he whispers

“one more please”

Hi Moon

in the fall

with the leaves

turning and dying

the moon

comes to life

in the mornings

i take him to daycare

when i park

get him out

he waves

to the dark sky

“hi moon”

i carry him

into the building

he waves again

“bye moon”

and the day

officially begins

Open It

he says

the same thing

for anything

he wants

to him everything

can be opened

or shut

apples

oranges

bananas

trees

our dog

his blanket

the bath

movies

water

hugs

“open it”

sometimes a question

not a demand

and how he looks

at me when

he says it

makes me

want to open

anything

split my chest

crack my skull

break my back

i open myself

in ways I never

knew possible

—

