Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / We All Owe You, Thanks for the Tip on Spiders

We All Owe You, Thanks for the Tip on Spiders

The world is a terrifying place, filled with eight-legged tragedy.

by Leave a Comment

Sunday, a day of rest, a day to research, a day to get one step ahead of the game. With that in mind, we smoked a brisket, and man was it hard to get it into the pipe. Sorry, just a little backyard barbecue humor there. It was very good, and we had time to sit, have a cold beer and study the graphic below.

This was forwarded to us, here at Life Explained, by long time friend, and huge fan of us, Gale. A person who understands the dangers facing the world today, and has managed to uncover this foolproof chart to identify and deal with the various hazards of the modern world.

As becomes obvious, from an ever cursory glance, the world is a terrifying place, filled with eight-legged tragedy, hiding under every chair, waiting behind every large appliance, scurrying, climbing, scaring the bejesus out of people, everywhere.

Recently, we, here at Life Explained, commissioned a study that proved conclusively, spiders are the leading cause of death, since the dawn of time. Oh sure, scientists try to tell you that we are it was a meteor, or a comet, or a giant Mother Ship, crashing into earth, or a volcano erupting, and kicking up a big cloud of dust, blocking out the sun, or something. Yeah, right, what kind of fools do they take us for. A big cloud of dust, killing a bunch of huge, indestructible lizards. It is a shame they didn’t have a friend(or the electronic means) to send them this handy chart, or we might be riding a Tyrannosaurus to work, and that would be cool.

This post was previously published on Life Explained and is republished here with permission from the author.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

◊♦◊

Talk to you soon.

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: iStock

About Tim Clark

Writing is a way of discovery. It brings focus to things, and it helps a person understand the thoughts that are otherwise unexplained. If life is history we should try to leave the world a better place. I contribute regularly to The Ugly Writers and The Good Men Project. and Enclave. And I am thrilled to be allowed to write a monthly column for TheWildWord.com. You can view more of my writing at https://lifeexplainedinaway.wordpress.com Besides that I am a proud father, a lucky husband and a full time employee, in central Ohio.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.