The Good Men Project

We Are Not Here to Pass the Time

We Are Not Here to Pass the Time

Each of us is created for a purpose.

by

 

Each of us is created for a purpose. We are not here to pass the time. If we could all see through this perspective, we would better discern what we are to do with our time and lives. “Wasting time” or “spending time” would be a thing of the past.

On the contrary, investing time and giving time would be new. Our gifts and time should be for our good and others’ benefit. Selflessness. When we do significant good for other people, it blesses them and us. In those moments, we will be real-life angels to someone.

It’s easy to get caught up in auto thinking that is not conscious and fresh, but the goal is to connect with our higher selves and be guided. Trust. Atomic habits are excellent. [See Book; Atomic Habits by James Clear] They allow us to put systems in place that will, if done consistently, propel us forward. Patience. Small positive patterns make us a better version of ourselves over time. Enjoy the journey.

The goal is to combine formative daily habits with purposeful thinking to create an extraordinary life worth living.

Derrick McQueen

Blogging about wisdom for everyday life

https://wisdomsey.com 

They were initially published at https://wisdomsey.com on January 3, 2022.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Derrick McQueen

Believer - Husband to Kali - Father to Imani - Writer

Sharing insight and wisdom on dating in the digital age with timeless principles to apply in the search for your spouse.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@derrickmcqueen

