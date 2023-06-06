We Found Age Ain’t Nuthin’ but a Number

I am over 10 years older than my wife and we’re already headed towards our 20th. Thinking about these facts fills me with a certain warmth that we are living proof love has no age boundaries, especially in a society where age is also seen as a determinant of compatibility. I will let you in on some of the beauty of an age-gap relationship, its unique dynamics, and how it thrives despite the skepticism.

Lucky for us, accepting the significant age difference between us from the get-go meant it wasn’t going to hinder us. Rather, we embraced it as an opportunity to learn and grow together and our relationship is now one more testament to the fact that love can flourish regardless of the years that separate a couple.

There are of course challenges as you would expect. All relationships have them, even those without an intergenerational flavor such as ours (Gen X and Millennial).

Navigating these challenges of an age-gap relationship just requires patience and understanding. We know that we come from different generations with some unique perspectives and life experiences, but we see these differences as an asset. It is like having the best of both worlds because we are enjoying a rich tapestry of shared knowledge whose cultivation has helped us bridge the generation gap and fostered an even deeper connection.

Age differences have always been part of human relationships. From famous couples like Princess Charlene and Prince Albert (20-year gap), George and Amal Clooney (17-year gap) to Pierce Brosnan and Keely Smith (11-year gap) these partnerships show that age is just a number. One great advantage we enjoy is that we can feed off each other’s strengths to make up for areas where we are not all there. For instance, I bring the old age “wisdom” and she always brings the vitality.

“When Keely looks at me, I go weak. I love her vitality, her passion. She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without.” Pierce Brosnan

One of the most beautiful aspects of our relationships is the abundant opportunity for personal growth and learning. Coming from different generations we have our unique perspectives, experiences, and knowledge that we have acquired individually before we became a couple. So the resulting intergenerational exchange, as amusing as it can sometimes be, has led us to a deeper understanding and connection that we are the better for.

Challenges

Couples like us do have to face and overcome some challenges: differences in life stages, interests, and some cultural references can create momentary tension. However, open communication, compromise, mutual respect, and a willingness to bridge those gaps have always helped us prevail. Couples with age gaps should find a way to make their differences complement each other and create a harmonious balance if their relationship is to survive.

Sadly, age-gap relationships often get judged. Friends, family, and even total strangers may raise concerns about the sincerity of the partners or the length of the partnership. Such people forget that love has no boundaries and when partners focus on their shared values, any couple can find strength in bonding beyond their judgment.

So couples end up suffering needless scrutiny due to stereotypes (notions of “sugar daddy” and “trophy partner”). This can put a couple under unnecessary pressure and can, sadly, mask the true love and emotional connection that exists between the couple.

Such unfair and inaccurate generalization ignores the complexity of relationships. Younger partners can get attracted to older partners because they share common values and life goals. Older partners may be more financially stable, for sure, but they may also be more emotionally mature which could be the real attraction: emotional stability and support.

However, even without all this, full-grown adults have the right to make their individual choices in accordance with preferences regardless of age.

In a world where age gaps are viewed with skepticism because they go against conventional notions of love, our relationship stands as a testament to the power of love and connection. We have been able to embrace the challenges that come with our age difference and, for the most part, turned them into opportunities for personal growth and understanding, and I believe, we have built a strong foundation that will withstand the test of time.

We are well aware that our gap will continue to raise doubts and the very least curiosity in others, but within us, it has become a beautiful thread that weaves our lives together. As we continue on this journey, we remain grateful for a love that transcends generations, reminding us that when it comes to matters of the heart, age is truly just a number.

Photo credit: Marlon Schmeiski on Unsplash