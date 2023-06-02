Welcome, Happiness. You’ll Have to Wait.

welcome Happiness

please take a seat

..

I know, “we called you” —

but we had to squeeze in Drama

for some emergency surgery

(quite the feat)

..

Sadness is next

she’s been in line for a while

she’ll need our full attention

to win back that smile

..

don’t mind Paranoia —

he’s been stomping around all day!

as soon as he’s calmed down

we’ll get back to normal right away

..

Ambition wanders in and out

(she’s a VIP) —

just needs a little pep talk,

and a nice big cup of tea

..

Fun — you’ve finally arrived!

this is awkward, I must say

we don’t seem to have your booking

there’s no space for you today

..

hello Joy

so glad you found us

let’s sedate you whilst you’re waiting

there were some complaints about your… effervesence —

sorry … so frustrating

..

well, well here comes Busy

(looks exhausted — such a shame)

we might sneak him up the list

just ahead of what’s-his-name

…

I see Love snuck in while we were talking

what a beautiful surprise —

unfortunately it’s bad timing

we must prioritise

the urgent, the needy and all those in fear

and there seem to be an awful lot of them this … year

..

you know what? Love and Happiness,

you two get on so well

no need to hang around,

why don’t you go home together and — well…

we will call you

when there’s a gap…

..

“Hello? Is that … Happiness?

Yes? This is the waiting room

“I’m apologise for calling you so late

we know you’ve made quite a few attempts to visit over the years

and we had to keep sending you away — it was just so busy

I’m so sorry to tell you that tragically,

unexpectedly,

She passed away today

such unfortunate timing

She was so looking forward to meeting you…

… at least you still have Love to keep you company.”

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Sven Brandsma on Unsplash