Welcome, Happiness. You’ll Have to Wait.

welcome Happiness
please take a seat
..
I know, “we called you” —
but we had to squeeze in Drama
for some emergency surgery
(quite the feat)
..
Sadness is next
she’s been in line for a while
she’ll need our full attention
to win back that smile
..
don’t mind Paranoia —
he’s been stomping around all day!
as soon as he’s calmed down
we’ll get back to normal right away
..
Ambition wanders in and out
(she’s a VIP) —
just needs a little pep talk,
and a nice big cup of tea
..
Fun — you’ve finally arrived!
this is awkward, I must say
we don’t seem to have your booking
there’s no space for you today
..
hello Joy
so glad you found us
let’s sedate you whilst you’re waiting
there were some complaints about your… effervesence —
sorry … so frustrating
..
well, well here comes Busy
(looks exhausted — such a shame)
we might sneak him up the list
just ahead of what’s-his-name
…
I see Love snuck in while we were talking
what a beautiful surprise —
unfortunately it’s bad timing
we must prioritise
the urgent, the needy and all those in fear
and there seem to be an awful lot of them this … year
..
you know what? Love and Happiness,
you two get on so well
no need to hang around,
why don’t you go home together and — well…
we will call you
when there’s a gap…
..
“Hello? Is that … Happiness?
Yes? This is the waiting room
“I’m apologise for calling you so late
we know you’ve made quite a few attempts to visit over the years
and we had to keep sending you away — it was just so busy
I’m so sorry to tell you that tragically,
unexpectedly,
She passed away today
such unfortunate timing
She was so looking forward to meeting you…
… at least you still have Love to keep you company.”
—
