We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Welcome to Brave New Films

Welcome to Brave New Films

Our films are designed to engage and motivate people to take action.

.

.

Robert Greenwald and Brave New Films (BNF) are at the forefront of the fight to create a just America. Greenwald and BNF create free documentary films that inform the public, challenge corporate media, and motivate people to take action on social issues nationwide. Brave New Films’ investigative films have shined a light on the Trump administration, voter suppression, U.S. drone strikes, the prosecution of whistleblowers, and Wal Mart’s corporate practices. BNF’s mission is to champion social justice issues by using a model of media, education, and grassroots volunteer involvement that inspires, empowers, motivates and teaches civic participation and makes a difference.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
our films are designed to engage and
00:03
motivate people to take action
00:05
fight the prison profit here all your
00:06
senators and representatives tell
00:07
congress to design the clinton you can
00:09
join
00:09
our online petition what we’re here to
00:11
do is say how can we engage you
00:14
how can we reach you and then what will
00:15
you do as a result
00:31
you

This post was previously published on YouTube and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

