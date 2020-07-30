What Can a Sex Therapist Help With?

Sex is something that many people are afraid to discuss, especially with someone they don’t even know. Problems with sex are especially difficult to discuss, especially if you’re a man. If you’re having problems getting an erection, problems with performance, or other issues, it may be a challenge to admit it.

However, a good sex life is part of an important relationship, and the stigma needs to be erased. There is no shame in going to sex therapy and seeking help for any sexually related problem. In this post, we’ll look at what sex therapy is and how it can help you.

What is Sex Therapy?

This is a form of psychotherapy that involves a mental health professional helping those who have sexual issues, feelings, or desires they want to discuss. It can be done individually or during couples therapy.

Reasons Why You May Seek a Sex Therapist

You’re Questioning Your Orientation or Arousal

While being in the closet is not as common, many people may be questioning or experimenting with their sexuality. It can be fluid at times, and you may be unsure if you’re straight, gay, bi, pan, or another sexuality.

You may also be aroused by something that’s odd, and you may want to talk to a therapist about it. Or, you may feel like you’re not aroused at anything at all. A therapist can help you find the reasoning for this.

You Have Impulsive Behavior

Some people are sex addicts. They have sex too casually, putting them at risk for disease and other issues. You may see a sex therapist to learn how you control your impulses. While there is nothing wrong with engaging in casual sex, some people are overly impulsive and will sometimes create some pretty nasty self-destructive habits.

Problems With Performance

You may have some issues that are preventing you from having great sex, such as erectile dysfunction, difficulty with orgasm, pain during sex, premature ejaculation, or you’re just having problems being aroused.

As we said before, these are issues that have a stigma towards them. People, especially men, are made fun of when they only last a couple of minutes or can’t get it up. In truth, these issues happen more often than you would think, and it’s important to talk about them and look for possible solutions.

For example, erectile dysfunction can be treated with medication or cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Medication may be applied if your ED is due to aging, while cognitive behavioral therapy can help a young, nervous person.

You Have Bad Past Experiences

Some people are afraid of having sex due to past issues. Whether it was sex went wrong, sexual assault, or another problem, these issues can haunt a person and prevent them from having sex. A sex therapist can help the person learn how to overcome these issues.

What to Expect From Sex Therapy

It can be difficult to talk about your issues, but sex therapists are good about getting you to open up. The first meeting is usually the assessment, where you talk about your issues, what you want out of the therapy, and they may give you a way to get you started, such as a homework exercise.

Therapists are known for their homework. While people don’t like homework at school, in a therapy setting, homework is to help you improve during sessions. For example, a therapist may tell you ways to communicate during sex or teach you mindfulness.

For instance, if you have ED, it may be due to the fact that you’re nervous. Mindfulness can keep you at the moment and help you to avoid those thoughts that are usually self-defeating. For example, if you think you won’t be able to get an erection, those thoughts can be the cause of that.

If you’re having pain during sex, it may be due to a health issue. A sex therapist can also help connect you with a doctor who could be able to help with that.

For those who are impulsive, a sex therapist could teach you ways to handle your urges.

Quite often, sex therapists employe the same techniques as any other therapist. They use similar techniques to help you perform better in bed.

A sex therapist may also look for any underlying issues concerning how you’re feeling. Your poor performance in bed could be due to stress at work, for instance. Quite often, sex therapy can evolve into full-on therapy that helps you tackle various issues in your life that you may be hiding.

How to Find a Sex Therapist

If you want to find a sex therapist, you may do a local search to see if anyone near you is a sex therapist or ask for a recommendation. For example, you may end up asking for a recommendation through your primary care physician.

Some people may look to online therapy as well, which can be just as effective. This is especially good if you’re living in a smaller community that may have limited options.

When it comes to finding a sex therapist, do your research. Make sure the therapist is licensed to help you. A licensed sex therapist knows the therapeutic techniques needed to treat most of your problems.

While you can talk to a non-licensed sex coach, who could provide advice, it may not be enough.

With a sex therapist, having preferences is valid. You may prefer to talk to a therapist of the opposite sex, or you may want to stay with the same sex. You may want someone older or someone more experienced.

Conclusion

If you’re having an issue with your sex life, we must stress that this is normal and not something to be ashamed of. Going to a sex therapist to talk about any of these issues can help you improve the quality of your sex life immensely. Whether it’s a mental or physical issue. Talk to a sex therapist and see how they can help you with your sex life.

stock photo ID: 1780764374