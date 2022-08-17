What Creates a Writer Who Cares?

Words fill up pages of white board, databases, and notebooks. Words create a path from one person to the next, and each sentiment embellishes a journey. The writer plays with words. They build worlds, kill favorite characters, and send you into a spiral of depression or elated joys. Writers use the tools to create a path for you to challenge yourself or stop hurting others with your words.

Those who put value into the work of writing increases the connections with readers of all kinds.

Caring writers are a whole new breed.

They don’t do it for money (like that can happen, but not to everyone), nor do they do it for vain and glory. They write because they care about their readers. They consider the reader’s mind, heart, and life as they create stories, poems, and self-help

The following signs I have noticed indicate a potential of care and consideration in your writing. After reading hundreds of articles over the course of the past two years, I have noticed a trend in those who write to care versus those who write to get something, be it followers or financial gain.

There is a difference with making an income from writing and using your writing to take advantage of others to your profit.

I believe writers need to be mindful of this shift in thinking.

Once they do, the world will open in a positive direction and lead them to connection rather than competition with other writers.

After all, those who care want the best for all writers who cross their path. I have begun to limit reading of articles, which as I scan the first paragraph lead me to an uncomfortable feeling like, “I have heard this rhetoric before” to a flat affect, where I am wasting my time.

We have our personal interests, and when like-minded readers happen upon the work we create, the connection bonds and builds the gift of the writer.

1. You give of your time to the effort of writing based on what is current in the world: pandemics, family stress, lifestyle changes, and so forth. You research and find credible sources to bring the best materials to your readers. You want them to find hope in a dismal world. Writers who seek to find answers help save us a few steps in the process. You also refuse to give into conspiracy theories, even if you think and believe in them. You refuse to create drama, fear, and worry in your readers.

2. You write, and hope to gain traction in the writing world by connection, dedication to the craft, and personal experience. You are not shy to add your story to the words you share. You don’t throw yourself out there, and you don’t withhold who you are to write the story. If you experienced it, you share it. The basic concept here is to remain genuine in how you proceed through the articles you write.

3. A writer who inspires emotions and helps readers to tap into the areas they have neglected or repressed. Sometimes a writer creates a story based on their experience which heightens the emotions of readers. When your story touches the lives of others and reminds them of who they are, not who they are told to be, you have reached the inner workings of the soul.

The powerful connection between emotion and thought cannot be overstated. Your mind is a powerful tool, often neglected, flooded with stimulants, depressants, or other mood altering substances.

These distractions numb your thinking and create a darker mood. When you are touched by a phrase, quote, or article and your brain is free from such destructive substances you become enlightened, lifted, and guided to a new level of intelligence. Writers who care, tap into the emotions, which help others find their place in the world.

. . .

Above are three simple ways I noticed writers who care in the work. They have longevity. They design purpose and meaning woven throughout the intricate details of the written word. From Fiction to Nonfiction, writers who care use the tools at their disposal to build worlds, lift spirits, and remind us of who we are: vibrant beings on a floating orb in space — miracles!

Notice today, as you read different articles who writes with care and who writes to gain something. The difference is: Writers who care gain respect and all those wonderful attributes needed to succeed; Writers who do so for financial gain or blame, negativity, or other down trodden nuances do so without thought to the reader, and while they appear to gain, they will eventually be just another dot in the world of words.

Enjoy the discovery of caring writers, today. Look for them!

I’d love to hear your thoughts, and even if you can think of other ways writers who care shine. Since I do not hold the market on this idea, I believe as a collective unit of writers, we can lift each other up and build a world where people, in general, care.

~Just a thought by Pamela

This post was previously published on Blue Insights.

Photo credit: iStock