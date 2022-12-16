What Happy Couples Do Differently

There are many habits that happy couples may have, as every couple is different and what works for one couple may not work for another. If you’ve ever wondered how a couple manages to remain so happy, then the answer is that there isn’t one single “secret.” And the truth is that any couple can encounter serious problems, no matter how happy they appear.

However, it’s known that certain habits and ways of communicating can make couples feel more satisfied and fulfilled. If you wish to increase your own relashionship happiness (and who doesn’t?) try incorporating a few of these habits into your daily routine. The results may surprise you…

…

#1. Communicating openly and honestly

This involves being able to share thoughts, feelings, and concerns without fear of judgment or criticism, and being able to listen actively and empathize with each other. It also involves being able to compromise and find solutions to problems together, rather than allowing misunderstandings or conflicts to escalate.

When you are able to communicate openly and honestly, you are better able to understand each other’s perspectives and needs, and are better able to support each other. This can help to prevent misunderstandings and conflicts from arising, and can foster a sense of connection and intimacy between you.

However, it is important to remember that communicating openly and honestly takes effort and practice. It can be difficult to break the habit of avoiding difficult conversations or of shutting down when faced with criticism or disagreement. You may need to work on your communication skills and may need to be patient and understanding with each other as you learn to communicate more openly and honestly.

By making an effort to communicate effectively and to support each other, you can foster a sense of connection and intimacy and can prevent misunderstandings and conflicts from arising.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

#2. Supporting each other

We certainly talk about being there for each other, providing comfort and reassurance in both good times and bad, and being able to celebrate each other’s successes and offer encouragement when things are difficult.

When you are able to support each other, you are better able to weather the ups and downs of life together and are able to provide each other with the emotional and practical support that your partner needs. This can also help to strengthen the bond between both of you.

Supporting each other takes effort and intentionality. It can be easy to get caught up in your own problems and concerns, and to forget to offer support and encouragement to your partner. You may need to make an effort to be there for the other and to offer support, even when they are feeling overwhelmed or stressed themselves.

By being there for each other and offering support and encouragement, you can strengthen your bond and can provide each other with the emotional and practical support that they need to thrive.

…

#3. Having shared interests and goals

How beautiful is finding activities, hobbies, or goals that both partners are interested in and that they enjoy pursuing together! This could be a shared hobby, a passion, or a long-term plan for the future.

Having shared interests and goals can help you to stay connected and engaged with each other, and can provide a sense of shared purpose and fulfillment. It can also help you to find activities and experiences that you enjoy together, and can provide opportunities for you to learn and grow together.

However, it is important to remember that having shared interests and goals does not mean that you have to have exactly the same interests and goals. It is important for you to respect and support each other’s interests and passions, and to find a balance between pursuing your own interests and pursuing shared interests.

By finding activities, hobbies, or goals that you enjoy pursuing together, you can stay connected and engaged with each other and can provide each other with a sense of shared purpose and fulfillment.

…

#4. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Never neglect prioritizing physical and emotional health, and making an effort to eat well, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. It may also involve making time for self-care and personal growth, and seeking support and guidance when needed.

When you are able to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you are better able to handle the challenges and stresses of life, and are better able to support each other’s well-being. This can help to prevent problems such as burnout, illness, or emotional distress, and can foster a sense of vitality and well-being in the relationship.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle takes effort and commitment. It can be difficult to make time for self-care and healthy habits, and you may need to work together to create a healthy lifestyle that works for both of you.

…

#5. Having fun together

Image by iStockPhoto.com

Having fun together, whether that means going on dates, trying new activities, or simply spending time at home together, is just… magical!

It can help you to relax and unwind, and provide opportunities to create new memories and to experience new things together, which can help to keep the relationship fresh and exciting.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Having fun together takes effort and intentionality. It can be easy to get caught up in the daily routine and to forget to make time for fun and enjoyment. You may need to make an effort to plan fun activities and to prioritize spending time together, in order to keep the relationship healthy and happy.

…

#6. Being affectionate and physical

Photo by iStockPhoto.com

This involves showing affection for each other through physical touch, such as holding hands, hugging, or kissing.

Being affectionate and physical can help to strengthen the emotional bond between you and can foster a sense of closeness and connection. It can also provide comfort and reassurance, and can help you to feel connected and supported even when you are apart.

However, it is important to remember that being affectionate and physical does not have to mean being sexual. Non-sexual physical touch, such as cuddling or holding hands, can be just as important for maintaining emotional intimacy and connection.

…

#7. Being positive and grateful

Try having a positive outlook and focusing on the good things in the relationship, rather than dwelling on the negative. Don’t forget to express gratitude to each other for the things you do, and make an effort to appreciate and celebrate the little things.

Being positive and grateful can help you to stay connected and engaged with each other. It can also help you to weather difficult times, and can prevent small problems from escalating into bigger issues.

Being positive and grateful does not mean ignoring or downplaying problems or challenges in the relationship. It is important for you to be honest and open with each other, and to address problems and conflicts in a constructive manner.

By focusing on the good things in the relationship and expressing gratitude to each other, you can foster a sense of happiness and fulfillment and can prevent small problems from escalating into bigger issues.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

#8. Being flexible and adaptable

Be willing to try new things and to make compromises in order to keep the relationship healthy and happy. Get adapted to changes and challenges, and roll with the punches when things don’t go as planned.

Being flexible and adaptable can help you to stay resilient and to handle the ups and downs of life together. It can also help you to avoid becoming stuck in a rut or to allow small problems to escalate into bigger issues.

However, it is important to remember that being flexible and adaptable does not mean sacrificing one’s own needs or values. It is important for you to communicate openly and honestly with each other, and to respect each other’s boundaries and needs.

By being willing to try new things and to make compromises, you can stay resilient and can handle the ups and downs of life together.

…

#9. Being consistent and reliable

Photo by iStockPhoto.com

This involves being consistent in your behavior and being reliable and dependable to your partner. It also involves making an effort to keep your promises and to follow through on your commitments, and striving to be consistent in your communication and interactions with your partner.

Being consistent and reliable can help you to trust and rely on each other. It can also prevent misunderstandings and conflicts from arising, and can help you to avoid damaging the trust and connection that you have built together.

On the other hand, being consistent and reliable does not mean being perfect. No one is perfect, and everyone makes mistakes. It is important for you to forgive each other for mistakes and to work together to rebuild trust and connection when needed.

…

#10. Being respectful and considerate

Treat each other with respect and consideration, and make an effort to be understanding and supportive of each other’s needs and boundaries. Seek to resolve conflicts in a respectful and constructive manner, and avoid saying or doing hurtful things to each other.

Being respectful and considerate can help you to maintain a sense of harmony and connection, and can prevent conflicts and misunderstandings from escalating. It can also foster a sense of trust and respect between both of you, and can help you to feel valued and supported by each other.

However, it is important to remember that being respectful and considerate does not mean always agreeing with each other or never expressing disagreement or frustration. It is natural for couples to have conflicts and disagreements from time to time, and it is important for you to communicate openly and honestly with each other and to find ways to resolve conflicts in a respectful and constructive manner.

…

#11. Being forgiving and able to move on

One of the key habits of happy couples is the ability to forgive and move on from conflicts and misunderstandings. No relationship is perfect, and all couples will have disagreements and arguments from time to time.

However, happy couples are able to let go of grudges and forgive each other, and are able to move on from conflicts without letting them fester and cause resentment. This ability to forgive and move on can help you to maintain a sense of harmony and connection, even in the face of challenges.

…

#12. Being individual and independent

Happy couples recognize that they are two separate individuals with their own thoughts, feelings, and needs, and they are able to give each other space and support each other’s personal growth. This allows each partner to pursue their own interests and passions, and can help to prevent the relationship from becoming stale or stagnant.

Takeaway

Happy couples tend to have habits that nurture and support their relationship, and allow them to grow and flourish as individuals and as a couple.

Developing and maintaining happy habits in a relationship takes effort and dedication from both partners. It is not enough for just one partner to have these habits; both partners need to be willing to work on the relationship and to make an effort to support each other and build a sense of connection and intimacy.

Furthermore, it is important to remember that every relationship is unique, and what works for one couple may not work for another. It is important for couples to communicate openly and honestly with each other and to find what works best for their relationship, rather than trying to compare themselves to other couples or to follow a set of rules or expectations.

By focusing on your own unique relationship and working together to establish happiness and connection, you can build a strong, healthy, and happy relationship that will last a lifetime.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***