We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / Featured Content / What Is Armageddon?

What Is Armageddon?

Planet Earth, you are always fighting.

by Leave a Comment

 

The usual fight.

The myth of Armageddon,

the last battle ever to be fought

in which the victor

rules forever,

is a template for understanding

how human societies gin themselves up

to fight the other side to the death.

If someone kills enough of your group

your group will start feeling like it is time for us to kill also.

This is one way to propagate war.

Then we kill till we can’t do it any longer.

We bury the dead. Honor those who fought for us,

demean and demote those who did not.

Lather rinse repeat throughout which time periods in human history

among which groups?

Armageddon is simply the name for our tendency to do the things mentioned above and the devastating effects wrought on civilization and

planet Earth, blue among the Stars

during and afterwards.

You see

we are always fighting,

just not to the death

for awhile.

Previously Published on medium

Photo credit: iStock

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

