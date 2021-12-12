What Is Armageddon?

The usual fight.

The myth of Armageddon,

the last battle ever to be fought

in which the victor

rules forever,

is a template for understanding

how human societies gin themselves up

to fight the other side to the death.

If someone kills enough of your group

your group will start feeling like it is time for us to kill also.

This is one way to propagate war.

Then we kill till we can’t do it any longer.

We bury the dead. Honor those who fought for us,

demean and demote those who did not.

Lather rinse repeat throughout which time periods in human history

among which groups?

Armageddon is simply the name for our tendency to do the things mentioned above and the devastating effects wrought on civilization and

planet Earth, blue among the Stars

during and afterwards.

You see

we are always fighting,

just not to the death

for awhile.

—

Previously Published on medium

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock