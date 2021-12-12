What Is Armageddon?

The myth of Armageddon,
the last battle ever to be fought
in which the victor
rules forever,
is a template for understanding
how human societies gin themselves up
to fight the other side to the death.
If someone kills enough of your group
your group will start feeling like it is time for us to kill also.
This is one way to propagate war.
Then we kill till we can’t do it any longer.
We bury the dead. Honor those who fought for us,
demean and demote those who did not.
Lather rinse repeat throughout which time periods in human history
among which groups?
Armageddon is simply the name for our tendency to do the things mentioned above and the devastating effects wrought on civilization and
planet Earth, blue among the Stars
during and afterwards.
You see
we are always fighting,
just not to the death
for awhile.
—
Previously Published on medium
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|You Said ‘Race’, but Are You Actually Talking About Race?
|Understanding the Nonbinary: Are You Confusing Gender With Sex?
|The Difference Between Compassion for Those With Disabilities & Ableism?
|‘Masculinity’ Is Having an Identity Crisis
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock