What Is Mass Migration?

Will mass migration be a challenge for the early to mid 21st century?

As climate change rocks food production, as deserts get larger and storms become more powerful, food precarity and outright scarcity will rise worldwide

from World Atlas:

“War, hunger, political persecution, and poverty have displaced about 24 million people over the past decade, but a new force, climate change, is set to trigger the largest mass migration ever witnessed.

The United Nations forecasts that climate change will displace more than 200 million people by 2050, and the figure could rise to a billion. Beyond the headlines of extreme weather are millions of ordinary people who have been displaced and have to rebuild their lives.

The exact number of climate refugees cannot be ascertained because it depends on how the world scales down on greenhouse gases and adapt to changing weather norms. In 2018, about 19 million people were displaced by natural disasters, and the population is projected to rise year-on-year due to worsening weather patterns. The rising temperature in the oceans and atmosphere is supercharging storms resulting in record floods, intense heatwaves, famine, and droughts.

These and many other questions will be addressed on tonight's show!

The Past, Present, and Future of Human Migration

How Will Climate Change Trigger Mass Migrations?

Future immigration will change the face of America by 2065

The Great American Migration of 2020: On the move to escape the coronavirus

CLIMATE CHANGE BY THE ELEMENTS

Hosts: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

Thursdays at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

Call-In: (701) 801-1220

Meeting ID: 934-317-242(#)

Call in, Listen in, Chime in.

