The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What Is Mass Migration?

What Is Mass Migration?

Is it something we should worry about?

by

Will mass migration be a challenge for the early to mid 21st century?

As climate change rocks food production, as deserts get larger and storms become more powerful, food precarity and outright scarcity will rise worldwide

from World Atlas:

“War, hunger, political persecution, and poverty have displaced about 24 million people over the past decade, but a new force, climate change, is set to trigger the largest mass migration ever witnessed.

The United Nations forecasts that climate change will displace more than 200 million people by 2050, and the figure could rise to a billion. Beyond the headlines of extreme weather are millions of ordinary people who have been displaced and have to rebuild their lives.

The exact number of climate refugees cannot be ascertained because it depends on how the world scales down on greenhouse gases and adapt to changing weather norms. In 2018, about 19 million people were displaced by natural disasters, and the population is projected to rise year-on-year due to worsening weather patterns. The rising temperature in the oceans and atmosphere is supercharging storms resulting in record floods, intense heatwaves, famine, and droughts.

These and many other questions will be addressed on tonight’s show!

———————————————-
Amplifying Articles:

The Past, Present, and Future of Human Migration
https://omnia.sas.upenn.edu/…/past-present-and-future-human…
———————————————-

How Will Climate Change Trigger Mass Migrations?

https://www.worldatlas.com/…/how-will-climate-change-trigge…

———————————————-

Future immigration will change the face of America by 2065
https://www.pewresearch.org/…/future-immigration-will-chan…/

———————————————-

The Great American Migration of 2020: On the move to escape the coronavirus

https://www.washingtonpost.com/…/b59d4d44-6f6f-11ea-a3ec-70…

———————————————-
CLIMATE CHANGE BY THE ELEMENTS
Hosts: Thaddeus Howze and Carol Bluestein

Thursdays at 8 pm EST / 5 pm PST

Call-In: (701) 801-1220 |
Meeting ID: 934-317-242(#)

Call in, Listen in, Chime in.

stock photo ID: 1771412204

About Thaddeus Howze

Thaddeus Howze was a New York native and found his way to the West Coast as a consequence of his military service. He's a California-based technology executive and author whose non-fiction and online journalism has appeared in publications such as The Enemy, Black Enterprise Online, Urban Times, the Good Men Project, and Astronaut.com. Thaddeus Howze has published two books, Hayward's Reach (2011) and Broken Glass (2013). He maintains a nonfiction blog on science and technology at A Matter of Scale (bit.ly/matterofscale). He writes speculative fiction at hubcityblues.com.

Read his full bio here.

