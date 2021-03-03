What is Social Anxiety Disorder?



Social anxiety is a condition that affects 15 million people in the United States alone. It’s characterized by an extreme phobia of being around people. Whether that’s going to a party or social gathering, or even having a one-on-one conversation with someone, people who have social phobia fear others. They may be scared of embarrassment, saying or doing the wrong thing, or making a fool of themselves. It’s a difficult condition to have if you want to make new connections. You might want to create and maintain friendships, but you’re paralyzed by the debilitating anxiety that prevents you from reaching out to others. Here’s how social anxiety impacts people.

Social isolation

Although a person with social anxiety may yearn to make new friends, they could struggle to reach out and get together with others. If an individual is in school, their classmates may invite them to a party, and they want to attend but can’t seem to talk their mind into going. It’s difficult to explain to people who don’t live with social anxiety. Those around them may misinterpret the individual’s behavior as dismissive, inconsiderate, or rude when they don’t attend events or hang out. The result is that the person with social anxiety ends up isolating and not making friends.

Being misunderstood

Social anxiety is a legitimate mental health condition that affects millions of individuals, as stated above. It’s listed in the DSM and can be treated with therapy and, if necessary, medication. You’re not alone if you live with social anxiety, but it can certainly feel that way. People with social phobia may worry about being misunderstood and feel that way at times. When they reject invitations to social gatherings or even one-on-one interactions, they worry about how they’re coming off to those on the other end. It’s distressing to obsess over how you’re being perceived. The person who is socially anxious doesn’t want to appear rude, but they worry that that’s how they’re coming across. That feeling of being misunderstood or misinterpreted because of their mental health condition can contribute to further anxiety or depression.

Causes of social anxiety

There are many different factors that can cause social anxiety. Some of them are:

Genetics – anxiety disorders tend to run in people’s families. If relatives have an anxiety issue, it can be passed down to others.

Brain anatomy – Those with social anxiety can be impacted by an overactive amygdala. The amygdala triggers the brain’s fear response, and people with social phobia are often afraid. Social situations can cause Their heightened sense of worry and fear.

Environmental issues – Some people with social anxiety model their behavior after their parents or guardians. Another option is that the individual with social anxiety had a traumatic experience in a social setting and now is fearful of being around other people.

How to get help

If you’re living with social anxiety, you might be fearful to ask for help. The reason is that it involves reaching out to others. That’s when it’s okay to ask a loved one or trusted person to assist you in seeking support. Therapy is an excellent option for those with social anxiety. Online therapy is a comfortable way to receive mental health services from the privacy of a person’s home. That’s invaluable to someone who lives with social anxiety. They may be scared to leave the house because of something embarrassing or scary happening to them in public. If you or someone you love have social anxiety, consider meeting with an online therapist. You can also learn about the condition by visiting Mind Diagnostics. Just remember that there’s help out there, and you don’t have to suffer alone. Take the first step and reach out to a therapist. If you need help doing that, there’s no shame in asking someone for support to get a mental health professional on board.

