Home / Featured Content / What Is Something a Guy Can Do That Melts Your Heart?

What Is Something a Guy Can Do That Melts Your Heart?

This one is an easy answer for me.

by Leave a Comment

 

Some of y’all may find this hard to believe considering my propensity for being stabbed and hanging with huge pit bulls, but I have a weakness for guys saying things that subtly imply that my personal safety is now his concern.

I know, I know, I’m not that broad, I certainly don’t need to be rescued. I think that is what makes it that much more appealing. He recognizes my ability to handle whatever shit may come my way, but he implies that I could instead just sit down and breathe for a minute, and not have the actual whole gross (as opposed to tare) weight of the world on my aching but capable shoulders.

Although I’m a feisty lady (code for I’ll manhandle a man that is in any way threatening), I am still in my heart, a woman that believes in someday. I believe in some happily ever after that has eluded me, but barely; I’ve missed it by mere moments before.

The other day I was speaking with a guy I talk to on a strictly platonic level because everyone in my life is platonic because the ghosts of narcissists’ past still haunt me.

He said, so casually, “do what makes you happy, princess, your boy will be here reppin you, I got your back”. In that one statement, he threw the vehicle in reverse and sped out of the parking lot in the friend zone, and was valeted over at if you’re asking, I’m definitely free on Saturday.

It was the implication that regardless of the dumb shit I get tangled up in constantly, it seems, he was unconcerned with my idiocy, and I wasn’t going to be concerned about it either, I am under his protection. My happiness was his concern. I repeat, my happiness was his concern. So, I melted into a puddle like a teenage girl, but I pretended, poorly, I hadn’t.

Something about the idea of someone caring about my happiness and if I make it home in one piece, it’s my weakness. Most likely because I make such a solid effort to not reveal any weakness, it surprised me that he not only could see me, the real, actual me, but that he liked the me he somehow x-ray visioned as well.

He truly blew me away. I mean, I’m not gonna say that, duh, what kind of a sap do I look like? But I would definitely say yes if Saturday were the question.

This post was previously published on Writers’ Blokke.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

