The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

What Is Toxic Positivity and How Does it Affect Me?

What Is Toxic Positivity and How Does it Affect Me?

Live Your True Life Perspectives with Ashley Berges

Are you able to identify the difference between a positive person and someone who uses toxic positivity?  Most people who make positive comments have good intentions.  However, when there is toxic positivity, whether or not on purpose, or a lack of knowing what to say, it has an impact on you.

Using toxic positivity can be a form of gaslighting.  Sometimes these toxic positive comments can actually cause you to feel bad about the feelings you are having. Toxic positivity can invalidate your emotions.  You need to feel your emotions in order to grow, challenge, and process your feelings.  It is important to be able to identify who is toxically positive in your life so that when you need to have that emotional conversation you are able find other people to have it with.

Ashley Berges

Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Personality, Author of The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life, Host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime, Speaker, Mentor, and Live Your True Life Coach.

Ashley has dedicated her life to search and discover ways of helping people overcome toxic relationships, to help them to understand how they accepted and entered into the toxic relationship, why the red flags were overlooked, and how to create and manifest true conscious decisions to augment old programing and create a new way of life. You don’t have to settle with negativity and that which doesn’t bring you joy, you don’t have to settle for manipulation, gaslighting, being made to feel bad about yourself, being told how bad you are and the guilt and shame you carry by dealing with this day in and day out. You can choose a different way of life, you can live true to yourself and you can let go of outdated teachings, toxic cycles and patterns, and all ways of life that no longer serve you. Ashley is here to help you live your true life, your authentic life, the life you are meant to live.

About Ashley Berges

I’ve dedicated my life to searching, advocating, and offering a powerful and practical perspective for people to live a more rewarding life. I work to share the necessary life tools for helping people to identify their true self, identifying one’s true life separate from the growing up process and the possible unhealthy family dynamic. Once you're able to identify the "original you", and discover what it is you believe at the core of your being, you can then cultivate and nurture a solid identity based on your values, beliefs, and finding unconditional self-love for yourself. I’m the host of the nationally syndicated radio show on USA Radio Networks, Live Your True Life Perspectives, we discuss topics on relationships, psychology, mindfulness, self-worth, and the list goes on. There’s also a podcast you can listen to on Apple Podcasts, iHeart Radio, Spotify, and Spreaker amongst others.
I created a show called The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime with some amazing celebrities being honest and true about themselves, how they feel and what they want from life. I’m the Live Your True Life Coach, Toxic Relationship to Divine Identity Coach and my latest book: The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life. The 10 Day Challenge is a lifetime guidebook to making the most of your life, to understanding your pure identity, and to become the best version of you.

Find me at AshleyBerges.com or on Facebook.

