What Is Toxic Positivity and How Does it Affect Me?

Are you able to identify the difference between a positive person and someone who uses toxic positivity? Most people who make positive comments have good intentions. However, when there is toxic positivity, whether or not on purpose, or a lack of knowing what to say, it has an impact on you.

Using toxic positivity can be a form of gaslighting. Sometimes these toxic positive comments can actually cause you to feel bad about the feelings you are having. Toxic positivity can invalidate your emotions. You need to feel your emotions in order to grow, challenge, and process your feelings. It is important to be able to identify who is toxically positive in your life so that when you need to have that emotional conversation you are able find other people to have it with.

Ashley Berges

Nationally Syndicated Radio Show Personality, Author of The 10 Day Challenge to Live Your True Life, Host of The Celebrity Perspective on Amazon Prime, Speaker, Mentor, and Live Your True Life Coach.

Ashley has dedicated her life to search and discover ways of helping people overcome toxic relationships, to help them to understand how they accepted and entered into the toxic relationship, why the red flags were overlooked, and how to create and manifest true conscious decisions to augment old programing and create a new way of life. You don’t have to settle with negativity and that which doesn’t bring you joy, you don’t have to settle for manipulation, gaslighting, being made to feel bad about yourself, being told how bad you are and the guilt and shame you carry by dealing with this day in and day out. You can choose a different way of life, you can live true to yourself and you can let go of outdated teachings, toxic cycles and patterns, and all ways of life that no longer serve you. Ashley is here to help you live your true life, your authentic life, the life you are meant to live.

