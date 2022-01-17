What I’ve Learned From Being Single So Far

Being single is great! I’m not going to lie; there are some downsides like feeling bored sometimes and having no one to share your time with when going out.

But on the other side of the coin, you get to focus on yourself and what makes you happy. You can do things that make you happy without worrying about pleasing anyone else.

In this blog post, I’ll discuss why being single is significant and how it has helped me be happier than ever before.

Being single is about celebrating and appreciating your own space that you’re in. — Kelly Rowland

…

The Reasons

You get to make all the decisions

When you’re single, it’s just you making decisions. You won’t have to take anyone else into account when deciding what to do with your time.

You get to focus on your passions and interests, which means doing everything that makes me happy, like traveling or seeing friends. I don’t have to worry about how it affects anyone else because there’s no one around for me to consider.

You get to spend your money how you want

There is no one there dictating what should be spent and where it should be spent on. You get to make all the decisions about money when you’re single, which can perhaps lead to a more financially stable future for yourself.

Another advantage is starting new ventures without worrying about whether it’s the right time to do so. For example, eCommerce, a blog, or starting a business.

Without worrying about whether your significant other would approve of such a decision.

No expectations or judgment from others

This is probably one of the best parts about being single. No one expects anything from you, and no one judges how much money you make or whether or not you want kids in the future.

People are allowed to live their lives freely without having any negative consequences because they made a decision that was different than someone else expected them to be.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

You can experiment more easily

Being able to experiment more means that people tend to try new things, food, fashion trends, etc. The possibilities are endless! If there’s something out there that interests me, I don’t have to worry about whether or not my significant other will like it.

When someone is single, no one will notice or care what kind of clothes you wear to go out on a date with someone. That means that there’s more freedom and less pressure when it comes to how people dress for their dates.

Being able to focus 100% on yourself without anyone else around can be very beneficial if done correctly.

You don’t have to compromise on anything

When you’re single, no one else’s needs are taking priority over your own. You don’t have to worry about whether or not they’ll like the things you do and if it will affect their life in any way.

There is nothing holding back who you indeed are when you’re single. There is no compromise that has to be made because the decision will only affect yourself.

Therefore, allowing for more freedom to do whatever one’s heart desires, whether that’s traveling or starting a business. They don’t have anyone else whom they need to consider before making decisions, and no one will ever judge how much money they make or what kind of clothes they wear either.

It’s easier to maintain friendships and relationships with friends and family members who are single too

When you’re single, it’s easier to maintain friendships and relationships with people who are in the same boat as you.

It can sometimes be tough maintaining relationships with others when they have a significant other because their time is split between them and you.

This isn’t an issue when your friends are also single.

Whether you’re single by choice or not, being able to focus on yourself is very valuable.

You’re less likely to be taken for granted because there is no other person relying on you for their happiness or success in life

Single people are more likely to be able to do things spontaneously because their time is not consumed by other responsibilities.

There’s no one else relying on you for anything. This means that if something comes up and needs your immediate attention, it won’t go ignored simply because you have someone else who also requires assistance or your presence in their life.

You can spend all day doing the things that make YOU happy without having to compromise, like sleeping in till noon; watching TV shows when they come out instead of waiting a week for them to air; spending hours binge-watching Netflix; going shopping at odd hours; staying up late talking with friends, etc.

More time to focus on your passion and purpose in life

When you’re single, you have the opportunity to spend time focusing on what matters most in your life without anyone else’s needs or desires playing a part.

You get to work towards achieving your dreams and passions while being entirely focused, which can be difficult when there are other people involved.

This is where passion comes from; spending hours working toward reaching it simply because it brings joy into one’s own life. It doesn’t matter how many hours we put into our hobbies if we’re not actually enjoying them.

There’s more time to be spontaneous and do what you want because there’s no one else telling us to go out, come in, or that we have plans on the weekend, etc.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to life choices if someone isn’t restricting your ability to make decisions spontaneously.

I never found a companion that was so companionable as solitude. — Henry David Thoreau

The Bottom Line

It’s okay not to have someone in your life that you can call when something exciting happens or simply to talk about what is going on with both of your lives.

You don’t need anyone else there for you, besides yourself and the people who love and support you no matter what.

Even if I were in a relationship with someone right now, it would still be essential to maintain my own identity and interests.

If anything, having the freedom of doing whatever makes me happy without compromising with anyone else is priceless.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

Photo credit: Ryan Holloway from Pexels