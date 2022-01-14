What Men Should Know About Having a Baby

Having a baby isn’t just about a mom giving birth. There’s an entire world for new dads to navigate, too. From being a supportive partner during the pregnancy to welcoming your newborn into your home for the first time, here’s what women wish men knew when it comes to having a baby.

Setting Up the Nursery

There’s a lot to think about when setting up the nursery for the first time. Mom might be searching Pinterest for the perfect nursery decor, but having the help of dad would alleviate a lot of the stress. Besides, it’s more than setting up a crib. Creating an environment with personalized nursery decor sets the tone for your child for years to come.

Words of Affirmation

Moms experience a lot throughout pregnancy. There are hormonal fluctuations along with personal body changes that happen at a rapid pace. While she may usually be confident, it can be difficult having everything about your body changing and it being taken over by another person.

The love language of affirmations can go a long way. Tell your partner she’s beautiful and that you love her regularly.

Baby Showers

Baby showers aren’t just for women. They’re for both parents to celebrate the life they’re bringing into this world. Hosting a gender reveal party is a great way to ensure that you’re both included in the event.

Moms want their partners there to be a part of the experience. Remember, it’s a partnership for a reason.

The First Trimester

The first trimester is always the worst. There’s morning sickness, dizziness, joint pain, and even a change in taste and smell. While everyone experiences this part of pregnancy differently, rest assured, there will be some much-needed support during this time.

Anxiety is real.

Just because you’re the one who isn’t pregnant doesn’t mean the anxiety won’t exist. There’s a world of possibilities depending on what your partner’s pregnancy looks like. If she’s over 35, there are more complications that could occur. Bringing the baby home for the first time might seem like you’re on an alien planet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Get on the same page as the woman in your life who is having the baby by communicating. If you’re having trouble with communication, it’s important to seek help from friends, family, and even a counselor before bringing the baby into the world.

Accept you’re not prepared.

There is never truly a right time to have a baby. As much as you want to prepare, you’re more than likely underprepared. That’s not meant to scare you. It’s meant to make you realize that there is no cookie-cutter way to bring a baby into this world, let alone raise them.

Ask any parent you know. They thought they were prepared and once the baby was finally home, they felt like they lost all sense of the word. What’s important to remember is that it’s okay to not have it all figured out.

Read up on everything.

There are countless books about what to expect when having a baby, how to breastfeed, or even proper breathing techniques during the birthing process. If you’re not reading yet, crack open a book tonight.

While there won’t be a definite guys guide to having a baby, it’s helpful if you dive into everything your partner is reading. Just because it’s not happening to your body doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to learn as much as you can.

—

This post is brought to you by Larry Alton.

Photo credit: Shutterstock