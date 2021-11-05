What ‘Micro-Cheating’ Does To Committed Relationships [Video]

.

Back in ye olden times, the fear that a partner might be cheating was enough to keep someone up at night. But in recent years, we’ve added a new layer of anxiety to the mix: “micro-cheating,” a.k.a. “back burner relationships.”

In fact, when Psychology Today recently polled people who are in a relationship, 56% revealed they had a back burner person: someone they’re in contact with who could be an option if their current relationship doesn’t go the distance.

That’s not to say that everyone realizes what they’re doing. Many feel it’s harmless—that they’re just being friendly and keeping in touch with a friend.

Today’s video will give you a simple test to figure out if you’re in a back burner relationship, and provide you with the mindset you need to give your current one its best shot.

00:00 and there’s no shame in a relationship

00:02 not working out

00:04 but it’s a shame if it doesn’t work out

00:06 because the whole time you spent your

00:08 time in it you didn’t actually go all in

00:14 so this was an article in psychology

00:16 today

00:17 uh that talked about how back burners

00:20 are people with whom one maintains

00:22 contact in the hope of someday

00:25 pursuing a romantic or sexual encounter

00:28 and what it basically said is that

00:30 roughly like 70 something percent of

00:33 singles have back burners but more

00:35 troubling

00:36 basically over half about like 56

00:40 of those in committed relationships

00:43 have according to this survey let’s

00:45 always take these with a pinch of salt

00:46 these are limited surveys etc but it is

00:49 in psychology today um about 56 of those

00:53 in committed relationships reported

00:56 having a back burner

00:58 person or relationship that does seem

01:01 kind of high doesn’t it like 52 or do

01:04 you think that’s

01:05 that’s fairly human that people would

01:07 have some kind of backup option in mind

01:10 well it depends what you call a backup

01:12 option i think that there’s it’s

01:14 probably not high if you just define

01:18 that back burner thing as someone who

01:21 you just haven’t explicitly

01:23 said no

01:25 there’s nothing between us and you’re

01:27 they also don’t know that you’re with

01:28 someone and you kind of

01:31 even casually keep the thing alive by

01:34 texting then i i i if that’s considered

01:38 a back burner because you know that

01:40 there is some underlying attraction

01:42 there even if it’s not spoken

01:44 then it’s probably not high that

01:46 probably that probably is fairly

01:49 realistic

01:51 and do we count that as a form of

01:54 i mean is that just another shade of

01:56 infidelity

01:58 is it just the kind of micro cheating as

02:01 they might say

02:02 if you’re continuing

02:04 to engage someone

02:07 and you’re in a relationship

02:09 and

02:10 you

02:11 especially if it turns flirtatious

02:13 you don’t you you

02:15 you avoid telling them you’re in a

02:16 relationship

02:18 and and in truth if you find yourself

02:20 going out of your way

02:22 to not tell those individuals that

02:25 you’re in a relationship i think that’s

02:27 where you have to suspect yourself

02:29 is if you’re you’re talking to someone

02:32 who you claim is just a friend

02:35 but you’re not actually making expl

02:38 explicit

02:39 that you are in a relationship

02:42 that

02:43 that to me then strays into that

02:44 territory especially if

02:47 it would be organic to do so if someone

02:49 says what have you been up to

02:52 and you happen to have been with your

02:53 boyfriend or girl girlfriend for the

02:55 last

02:56 two weeks or you’ve just been on

02:59 vacation with them and

03:00 you failed to mention that

03:03 then that to me starts to stray into

03:06 that territory

03:07 yeah i think that’s right and but you

03:09 also have these people where they would

03:11 know you’re in a relationship right but

03:14 is there some kind of subtle way where

03:16 you are both keeping in contact as a

03:18 like

03:20 well we do have something and

03:23 maybe we’ll see if we’re both single

03:24 again

03:26 you know maybe we’ll give each other a

03:27 call and you’re kind of just keeping

03:29 them there to know

03:31 hey i’m here if you uh break up with

03:33 that person

03:34 i th well yeah i mean

03:36 it it’s tricky if you’ve if you’ve

03:38 hooked up before

03:41 with that person

03:43 then

03:44 it’s

03:47 firstly your partner

03:50 in my opinion deserves to know that

03:53 oh this is

03:54 i’m maintaining a relationship here

03:57 but i have actually been with this

03:59 person

04:00 that then should be something that’s

04:03 that your partner is

04:05 you’re sensitive to with your partner if

04:08 it were the other way around

04:10 and our partner was friends with someone

04:12 that they had been with and now they’re

04:13 staying friends with them and it’s an

04:15 active french it’s one thing to be

04:17 cordial with someone it’s another thing

04:19 to have an active friendship with

04:21 someone that you’re maintaining that

04:23 you’re regularly texting them you’re

04:25 regularly having conversations with them

04:27 that’s a that’s a different thing and

04:30 i think it becomes if you’re not careful

04:32 people can can turn it into a form of

04:35 it’s like not really committing to the

04:37 person you’re with

04:39 yeah and it can almost be a subtle it

04:41 can almost be a way of

04:42 slow self-sabotage

04:44 because you’re inviting another presence

04:47 to create jealousy to create conflict

04:50 and

04:51 create problems that otherwise wouldn’t

04:52 exist

04:54 if you weren’t maintaining this

04:56 exactly and then you have to say well

04:58 how important is it how worth it is it

05:01 what’s the reason i’m doing this

05:04 yeah i think for some people i think

05:06 just

05:07 the times we live in it becomes

05:08 irresistible for people to

05:11 i think they start with keeping tabs on

05:14 their ex and then it might be checking

05:16 in occasionally and then it might be

05:18 like

05:19 saying commenting and saying hello and

05:22 i think it can become this kind of like

05:24 just keeping tabs like maybe if they’re

05:26 ever single again we’ll i’ll hit them up

05:28 or something

05:30 i it’s just there’s so many shades of it

05:32 and and it’s a thing because i don’t

05:33 want to create paranoia or anything and

05:35 i think that is a problem with our time

05:37 where people

05:38 have so many sources to talk to other

05:40 people everyone becomes so paranoid of

05:42 like is someone

05:44 cheating on me or someone on social

05:46 media flirting with other people but

05:48 they just kind of think well i just want

05:49 to keep a hand a hand in there

05:52 yeah i

05:55 i’m a big believer that when you’re

05:57 still

05:59 when you’re still leaving the door open

06:01 to those different options you are

06:04 you’re actually denying the relationship

06:06 you’re in the chance to be all that it

06:07 can be

06:09 because you’re not actually seeing who

06:12 you are

06:13 when you

06:15 cut off your options and go all in

06:17 you’re not seeing how the relationship

06:20 can evolve from a place of true security

06:22 true safety

06:24 real

06:25 um

06:27 real commitment and there’s no shame in

06:29 a relationship not working out

06:32 but it’s a shame if it doesn’t work out

06:34 because

06:35 the whole time you spent your time in it

06:37 you didn’t actually go all in

06:41 that to me is is time

06:44 that’s kind of time wasted

06:46 because

06:47 you’re not

06:48 you’re not going and doing other things

06:52 you’re not dating other people you’re

06:55 not it’s not like you are actually going

06:57 out with any of those people that you’re

06:59 quote keeping on the back burner you’re

07:02 not but you’re also not fully into

07:04 invested in the situation you’re in

07:06 you’re somewhere in in no man’s land now

07:08 that i’m thinking about it when you just

07:10 talk about the whole back burner thing

07:14 that

07:15 is an indication of our unwillingness to

07:18 be present with the situation we’re in

07:22 it’s an it’s a

07:24 way of not choosing

07:27 and

07:28 you know on our retreat we talk about

07:30 how answers are a reward for doing

07:33 things we talk about this on day one of

07:35 the retreat if you want answers in life

07:37 you have to actually go go and do

07:39 something if you want answers about what

07:40 the right career is you do actually have

07:42 to taste some careers you do actually

07:44 have to go and try something you do

07:46 actually have to immerse yourself in

07:47 something and that starts to give you

07:49 answers you can’t get answers by just

07:51 sitting there and intellectualizing

07:52 everything

07:53 and i don’t think you can get answers

07:55 from a relationship by being halfway in

07:58 you get answers by

08:00 if you decide you know what i’m i’m

08:02 actually gonna give this a shot i’m not

08:04 talking about on on day three of meeting

08:06 someone or in week three even but if

08:08 you’ve decided to have a committed

08:10 relationship with someone then

08:13 that’s the time to say right now i don’t

08:15 know if this is going to be forever or

08:17 not but right now this is what i’m going

08:18 to do and i’m going to do it really well

08:20 and i’m going to see what it can be

