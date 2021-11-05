Get Daily Email
What 'Micro-Cheating' Does To Committed Relationships [Video]

What ‘Micro-Cheating’ Does To Committed Relationships [Video]

Today’s video will give you a simple test to figure out if you’re in a back burner relationship, and provide you with the mindset you need to give your current one its best shot.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Back in ye olden times, the fear that a partner might be cheating was enough to keep someone up at night. But in recent years, we’ve added a new layer of anxiety to the mix: “micro-cheating,” a.k.a. “back burner relationships.”

In fact, when Psychology Today recently polled people who are in a relationship, 56% revealed they had a back burner person: someone they’re in contact with who could be an option if their current relationship doesn’t go the distance.

That’s not to say that everyone realizes what they’re doing. Many feel it’s harmless—that they’re just being friendly and keeping in touch with a friend.

Today’s video will give you a simple test to figure out if you’re in a back burner relationship, and provide you with the mindset you need to give your current one its best shot.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
and there’s no shame in a relationship
00:02
not working out
00:04
but it’s a shame if it doesn’t work out
00:06
because the whole time you spent your
00:08
time in it you didn’t actually go all in
00:10
[Music]
00:14
so this was an article in psychology
00:16
today
00:17
uh that talked about how back burners
00:20
are people with whom one maintains
00:22
contact in the hope of someday
00:25
pursuing a romantic or sexual encounter
00:28
and what it basically said is that
00:30
roughly like 70 something percent of
00:33
singles have back burners but more
00:35
troubling
00:36
basically over half about like 56
00:40
of those in committed relationships
00:43
have according to this survey let’s
00:45
always take these with a pinch of salt
00:46
these are limited surveys etc but it is
00:49
in psychology today um about 56 of those
00:53
in committed relationships reported
00:56
having a back burner
00:58
person or relationship that does seem
01:01
kind of high doesn’t it like 52 or do
01:04
you think that’s
01:05
that’s fairly human that people would
01:07
have some kind of backup option in mind
01:10
well it depends what you call a backup
01:12
option i think that there’s it’s
01:14
probably not high if you just define
01:18
that back burner thing as someone who
01:21
you just haven’t explicitly
01:23
said no
01:25
there’s nothing between us and you’re
01:27
they also don’t know that you’re with
01:28
someone and you kind of
01:31
even casually keep the thing alive by
01:34
texting then i i i if that’s considered
01:38
a back burner because you know that
01:40
there is some underlying attraction
01:42
there even if it’s not spoken
01:44
then it’s probably not high that
01:46
probably that probably is fairly
01:49
realistic
01:51
and do we count that as a form of
01:54
i mean is that just another shade of
01:56
infidelity
01:58
is it just the kind of micro cheating as
02:01
they might say
02:02
if you’re continuing
02:04
to engage someone
02:07
and you’re in a relationship
02:09
and
02:10
you
02:11
especially if it turns flirtatious
02:13
you don’t you you
02:15
you avoid telling them you’re in a
02:16
relationship
02:18
and and in truth if you find yourself
02:20
going out of your way
02:22
to not tell those individuals that
02:25
you’re in a relationship i think that’s
02:27
where you have to suspect yourself
02:29
is if you’re you’re talking to someone
02:32
who you claim is just a friend
02:35
but you’re not actually making expl
02:38
explicit
02:39
that you are in a relationship
02:42
that
02:43
that to me then strays into that
02:44
territory especially if
02:47
it would be organic to do so if someone
02:49
says what have you been up to
02:52
and you happen to have been with your
02:53
boyfriend or girl girlfriend for the
02:55
last
02:56
two weeks or you’ve just been on
02:59
vacation with them and
03:00
you failed to mention that
03:03
then that to me starts to stray into
03:06
that territory
03:07
yeah i think that’s right and but you
03:09
also have these people where they would
03:11
know you’re in a relationship right but
03:14
is there some kind of subtle way where
03:16
you are both keeping in contact as a
03:18
like
03:20
well we do have something and
03:23
maybe we’ll see if we’re both single
03:24
again
03:26
you know maybe we’ll give each other a
03:27
call and you’re kind of just keeping
03:29
them there to know
03:31
hey i’m here if you uh break up with
03:33
that person
03:34
i th well yeah i mean
03:36
it it’s tricky if you’ve if you’ve
03:38
hooked up before
03:41
with that person
03:43
then
03:44
it’s
03:47
firstly your partner
03:50
in my opinion deserves to know that
03:53
oh this is
03:54
i’m maintaining a relationship here
03:57
but i have actually been with this
03:59
person
04:00
that then should be something that’s
04:03
that your partner is
04:05
you’re sensitive to with your partner if
04:08
it were the other way around
04:10
and our partner was friends with someone
04:12
that they had been with and now they’re
04:13
staying friends with them and it’s an
04:15
active french it’s one thing to be
04:17
cordial with someone it’s another thing
04:19
to have an active friendship with
04:21
someone that you’re maintaining that
04:23
you’re regularly texting them you’re
04:25
regularly having conversations with them
04:27
that’s a that’s a different thing and
04:30
i think it becomes if you’re not careful
04:32
people can can turn it into a form of
04:35
it’s like not really committing to the
04:37
person you’re with
04:39
yeah and it can almost be a subtle it
04:41
can almost be a way of
04:42
slow self-sabotage
04:44
because you’re inviting another presence
04:47
to create jealousy to create conflict
04:50
and
04:51
create problems that otherwise wouldn’t
04:52
exist
04:54
if you weren’t maintaining this
04:56
exactly and then you have to say well
04:58
how important is it how worth it is it
05:01
what’s the reason i’m doing this
05:04
yeah i think for some people i think
05:06
just
05:07
the times we live in it becomes
05:08
irresistible for people to
05:11
i think they start with keeping tabs on
05:14
their ex and then it might be checking
05:16
in occasionally and then it might be
05:18
like
05:19
saying commenting and saying hello and
05:22
i think it can become this kind of like
05:24
just keeping tabs like maybe if they’re
05:26
ever single again we’ll i’ll hit them up
05:28
or something
05:30
i it’s just there’s so many shades of it
05:32
and and it’s a thing because i don’t
05:33
want to create paranoia or anything and
05:35
i think that is a problem with our time
05:37
where people
05:38
have so many sources to talk to other
05:40
people everyone becomes so paranoid of
05:42
like is someone
05:44
cheating on me or someone on social
05:46
media flirting with other people but
05:48
they just kind of think well i just want
05:49
to keep a hand a hand in there
05:52
yeah i
05:55
i’m a big believer that when you’re
05:57
still
05:59
when you’re still leaving the door open
06:01
to those different options you are
06:04
you’re actually denying the relationship
06:06
you’re in the chance to be all that it
06:07
can be
06:09
because you’re not actually seeing who
06:12
you are
06:13
when you
06:15
cut off your options and go all in
06:17
you’re not seeing how the relationship
06:20
can evolve from a place of true security
06:22
true safety
06:24
real
06:25
um
06:27
real commitment and there’s no shame in
06:29
a relationship not working out
06:32
but it’s a shame if it doesn’t work out
06:34
because
06:35
the whole time you spent your time in it
06:37
you didn’t actually go all in
06:41
that to me is is time
06:44
that’s kind of time wasted
06:46
because
06:47
you’re not
06:48
you’re not going and doing other things
06:52
you’re not dating other people you’re
06:55
not it’s not like you are actually going
06:57
out with any of those people that you’re
06:59
quote keeping on the back burner you’re
07:02
not but you’re also not fully into
07:04
invested in the situation you’re in
07:06
you’re somewhere in in no man’s land now
07:08
that i’m thinking about it when you just
07:10
talk about the whole back burner thing
07:14
that
07:15
is an indication of our unwillingness to
07:18
be present with the situation we’re in
07:22
it’s an it’s a
07:24
way of not choosing
07:27
and
07:28
you know on our retreat we talk about
07:30
how answers are a reward for doing
07:33
things we talk about this on day one of
07:35
the retreat if you want answers in life
07:37
you have to actually go go and do
07:39
something if you want answers about what
07:40
the right career is you do actually have
07:42
to taste some careers you do actually
07:44
have to go and try something you do
07:46
actually have to immerse yourself in
07:47
something and that starts to give you
07:49
answers you can’t get answers by just
07:51
sitting there and intellectualizing
07:52
everything
07:53
and i don’t think you can get answers
07:55
from a relationship by being halfway in
07:58
you get answers by
08:00
if you decide you know what i’m i’m
08:02
actually gonna give this a shot i’m not
08:04
talking about on on day three of meeting
08:06
someone or in week three even but if
08:08
you’ve decided to have a committed
08:10
relationship with someone then
08:13
that’s the time to say right now i don’t
08:15
know if this is going to be forever or
08:17
not but right now this is what i’m going
08:18
to do and i’m going to do it really well
08:20
and i’m going to see what it can be
08:24
what’s up guys before you go anywhere
08:26
and i hope you enjoyed that video i want
08:27
to make sure that all of you know about
08:29
a program i have called the momentum
08:31
texts which so many of you still don’t
08:34
have
08:35
this is a program that i created to
08:38
overcome what i think is one of the
08:39
great problems of our time in dating
08:42
which is things not going anywhere
08:45
whether you are burned out from being
08:47
stuck on dating apps or whether you’re
08:49
dating someone and it’s not
08:51
materializing into a real relationship
08:54
this program gives you 67
08:56
counter-intuitive text messages that you
08:58
can send or say in conversation
09:01
that will get you momentum with someone
09:04
you like it’s incredibly practical
09:08
i hate generic dating advice i don’t
09:10
think it helps people i think when
09:12
people know exactly what to say and do
09:14
that’s what moves them forward and
09:15
that’s what this program does to get
09:17
your copy go to momentum texts.com
09:21
and before you ask no it’s not free but
09:24
it’s barely more than the price of a
09:26
coffee at one of those fancy coffee
09:28
shops that you go to
09:30
i know you go there i know you spend
09:32
like six bucks on a latte well this is
09:34
seven bucks
09:36
and it’ll actually change your dating
09:37
life go check it out momentum texts.com
09:41
[Music]
10:00
you

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

