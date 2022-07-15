What the Heck Do I Write About?

On the 38th episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time, we are chatting about how to cultivate writing ideas and kick your brain in the booty to create!

As a prolific writer, you may run into this challenge–running out of ideas to write. It happens to the best writers. The key is to tap into what will move you out of this slump. It’s not a matter of never having ideas but knowing what to do to continually move forward. There are definite brain hacks that work, and we’re sharing them here!

These three ideas will progress your writing and get you groomed to stay on task more easily and often. As usual, there are more, so keep listening!

Do a different creative exercise. If you’re trying to write, draw, color, paint. Vice versa. Put yourself in a different environment. Update/refresh an existing book or piece of content.

Part of the creative process includes taking different actions and doing different things regularly. Add them to your routine anytime you want to create. Challenge yourself to think differently. To approach concepts from a different angle. Do this, and you will be awed at all the other ways you can be creative. As you do, you’ll continually refresh yourself and grow more comfortable with the elements of the creation process.

Don’t let intimidation stop you from becoming an author or pouring your heart into the stories you want to tell. Storytelling is life.

That’s it for this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

