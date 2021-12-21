What to Do When You Are in a Relationship and Filled with Doubt

Relationships are one of the essential parts of life. They can not only make you feel complete, but they can also be a source of comfort and joy.

However, relationships come with their own set of challenges that must be faced head-on in order to succeed. One challenge is insecurity; it’s something that many people face when they’re in a relationship.

Insecurity can be a significant issue in any relationship, but especially if it’s the first time you’ve ever been in one.

When we’re insecure about our relationships, doubt and worry start to creep up on us and usually take over everything else.

If left unchecked, insecurity will erode even the strongest of relationships because these negative emotions become so bad that they put your partner in second or third place.

So how do we overcome this type of doubt? All it takes is some knowledge about what makes an insecure person tick, along with a few simple tips! Let’s get started:

“Most bad behaviour comes from insecurity.” ― Debra Winger

Part I: The Causes

Common causes for doubts in relationships

Insecurity can come from a variety of different sources. For example, you may feel insecure because your partner doesn’t want to commit or open up about their feelings for fear that they’ll scare you away.

Maybe you’re feeling insecure because someone else is trying to get with them, and it makes you wonder if there’s something better out there than what you have right now.

Or maybe it just comes down to not being able to communicate effectively enough so that both partners are on the same page emotionally speaking — this lack of communication will breed insecurity within any relationship, no matter how strong.

Fear of commitment or intimacy.

Feeling insecure about yourself or your partner’s feelings for you.

Lack of communication between partners.

Unmet expectations from within the relationship.

Outside sources like social media posts, etc.

Insecurity due to past experiences such as cheating and betrayal.

Part II: Analyzing Doubt

What is doubt in relationships, and how does it affect you?

Doubt is a widespread problem that people from all walks of life face. It’s most often associated with insecurity, but it can also come down to an issue with trust or fear of getting hurt.

Imagine you’re in a relationship and your partner disappears for a few days without any word as to where they’ve been — this would cause doubt because now you have no idea what happened during those three missing days.

You might think they were cheating on you, or even worse, maybe something terrible has happened, as someone close to them got into an accident?

Your imagination will run wild until the person comes back and either explains themselves (and relieves your doubts) or doesn’t return at all (which only makes things worse).

For many people, this fear of the unknown is what makes doubt so hard to overcome because it’s challenging not knowing where your relationship stands.

Regardless of whether you’re insecure about yourself or your partner, outside sources like social media posts and other people can cause doubts in relationships as well. It doesn’t matter how strong a bond you have with someone.

If others are trying to break that connection apart — they will try at all costs.

This form of insecurity isn’t just limited to romantic partners either; friends, family members, and even coworkers can put unnecessary strain on any type of relationship, which only adds fuel to the fire when it comes down to dealing with doubt.

Part III: Potential Solutions

The importance of self-love and understanding your worth

The importance of self-worth and knowing yourself is something we all need to take more seriously in order to overcome doubt and insecurity.

You can’t love someone else unless you’re able to love yourself truly, and the only way that’s going to happen is if you understand your own worth (and how much it means) when compared to others.

If you don’t know who you are or what makes up your identity, then there’s no way anyone could ever expect you not to feel insecure in a relationship because, without self-love, there will always be doubts about whether or not they actually want and care for us in return.

This type of thinking will breed insecurity like wildfire, so it needs to be stamped out right away before things get worse than they already are.

How to develop a sense of security and trust with your partner

The best way to develop a sense of trust and security with your partner is by being open about how you feel at all times.

If they know what’s going on inside your head, then there shouldn’t be any reason for doubt because it will no longer exist in the relationship!

It can also help if both partners are willing to give each other space every now and then so that they don’t get overwhelmed or stressed out — this can come down to having separate hobbies where one person does something without their significant other around (for instance) which allows them time away from each other when needed.

This healthy distance creates passion within the relationship while keeping things interesting instead of allowing anything wrong like stress or insecurity to build up until it becomes too much to handle.

Ways to overcome doubts in relationships

Remember, doubt is only ever caused by lack of information, so once you’ve got everything out in the open, it’s easy to overcome.

Doubts are oppressive, and they’ll always hold us back from enjoying life if we let them control our decisions — don’t be afraid to stand up for yourself because that’s exactly what other people want.

When you’re confident with who you are, then there will never be any room for insecurity or feelings of self-doubt down the line.

Identify the problem.

Explore solutions.

Reflect on past successes.

Practice gratitude for what you have now.

Share feelings with someone you trust.

Keep open channels of communication.

“Arrogance is the camouflage insecurity.” ― Tim Fargo

The Bottom Line

Doubt is a part of life, but it isn’t something you need to live with. By understanding yourself and your partner better, there should be no reason for insecurity or doubt moving forward, which will only strengthen the bond between both of you.

Love takes work, so if one person feels insecure about their relationship, then it’s best they talk through those feelings — either way, doubts are not meant to last forever.

Trust in your ability to overcome any obstacle because this newfound confidence will lead into other areas of your life as well.

