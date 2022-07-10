What To Do With Your Coffee Grounds Once You’ve Brewed a Pot

This may sound crazy but I have a new use for old coffee grounds. So don’t throw them away after you’ve brewed a cup…or, if you are like me, a pot. Instead, take those grounds and mix about half a cup of them with two tablespoons of olive oil.

Blend together well. Then scrub your face with the mixture. Yes, coffee grounds and olive oil combined make an exceptional face scrub, especially for older women who are looking to buff, plump and tone all at the same time. Plus, it is natural and smells great.

Once you have scrubbed your entire face, allow the mixture to rest on it for a few minutes longer before washing it off fully with warm water. I usually let it sit for around five to seven minutes then I rinse, although I have gone as long as thirty minutes without a problem.

What’s left is my face feeling shockingly soft and glowing beyond what I could have ever imagined. And others notice. I can’t tell you how many people have complimented me on my skin since adopting this practice into my life. Frankly, I have yet to encounter an expensive, store-bought face scrub that can do any better.

Of course, test an area of your face first before you do any of this as everyone is different. So are their tolerances. But if all seems fine in your opinion, then give it a go.

I repeat the process 2–3 times a week and my skin has never looked better. Who knew coffee grounds could wake your skin up as amply as your head?

Mother Nature did, I guess, and now you do too. It’s a secret that simply needs to get out.

