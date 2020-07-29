A new treat from the street vendors: duck grease on a stick.
Do I need it…
or do I need innovative voice solutions?
Do I need a look that’s as young as I feel?
Do I need a truck that works as hard as I do?
Do I need to synch my alerts across devices?
Do I need to remember that as racing champion Bobby Unser said, “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet”?
Do I need to drive the new XT5 to know I’ve arrived?
Do I need artisanal chocolate bars?
Do I need to know the 11 major Kardashian moments of 2019?
Do I need to know about the Kate Beckinsale photo that is strictly NSFW?
Do I really need to know why Ivanka won’t commit?
Do I need to know why Aldi shoppers were furious?
Do I need to know?
Do I need to be the Santa of sports nutrition?
Do I need to BOGO on LED hats?
Do I need to know about the scrappy new comedy-horror that’s all bark and no bite?
Do I need to know more about the Georgia couple who were terrified when a hacker…
Do I really need to dance for products?
How shall I know which products to dance for? Will the commercials tell me?
Do I need to know about the crowd-pleasing sleepers with surprise megabucks deals?
Do I need to know which celebs are already rocking this fall’s hottest fashion trends?
Do I need to know how Paul Walker cracked open the “90s golden boy” schtick?
Do I need to know what that means?
Do I need to read more about a star I’d never heard of?
Do I need a magical Disney vacation?
Do I need to know more about their Wellness Options?
Do I need a car that’s been bred for the American road?
Do I need to drive the XT6 to know that I’ve arrived?
Do I need, as Ciara suggests, to get my funk on?
Do I need to know about the new ingredient that can add zest to my smoothie?
Do I need to know when that time will come again — the time of the giant BOGO…the doorbuster…the monster Sales Event?
Do I need to go viral?
BE THE HOTSPOT. Do I need to do that?
Do I need to capture the meme-train?
Do I need another chance at a vacation in paradise?
Do I need to make a compellingly personal statement with my product choices?
Do I need to act now to lock in a great low rate?
Do I need to SHOP NOW to SAVE BIG?
Do I really need ice-blown kettle-boiled barrel-aged old tyme goodness?
Do I really need every aspect of that product?
That can’t be real, right? I misheard…right?
Do I need to know about the new biologic that’s good news for my colon?
Do I need to see the throwback bikini photo?
Do I need to see football players dancing?
Do I need to follow my dreams of locking in a great low rate while my shoes say a lot about me? Is that the viral conversation I need to begin?
Do I really need to know if this is really my last chance to take advantage of these giant BOGO deals?
Do I need to rethink my approach to customized benefits management?
Do I need gluten-free keto-friendly?
Do I need to rethink my approach to BOGO? What does the shopping expert say?
Do I need to warn my readers that some scenes may contain violence or smoking?
Do I need to set a reminder to tell me when the game starts?
Do I need to address my digital device by name?
Do I really need to be all that I can be? In the Marines? With Microsoft?
With the Microsoft Marines?
Do I need an experience of excitement and adventure for the whole family?
Do I need to know more about the feel-good movie of the year?
Do I need to know more about this big land of ours?
Do I need to learn more about the natural laxative with fewer side effects?
Do I need to know more about the urban area that offers a vibrant street art scene, a website with powerful engagement tools, and trendy street vendors selling duck grease on a stick?
Be sure to register and use your card to qualify!
Be sure to download the App!
Do I need to check my phone?
Do I need to consume my own tail?
Yes.
Yes, I need it all…and I will have it.
—
.