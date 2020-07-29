Get Daily Email
What's Needed

What’s Needed

Do I need to consume my own tail?

by

A new treat from the street vendors: duck grease on a stick.

Do I need it…

or do I need innovative voice solutions?

Do I need a look that’s as young as I feel?

Do I need a truck that works as hard as I do?

Do I need to synch my alerts across devices?

Do I need to remember that as racing champion Bobby Unser said, “Success is where preparation and opportunity meet”?

Do I need to drive the new XT5 to know I’ve arrived?

Do I need artisanal chocolate bars?

Do I need to know the 11 major Kardashian moments of 2019?

Do I need to know about the Kate Beckinsale photo that is strictly NSFW?

Do I really need to know why Ivanka won’t commit?

Do I need to know why Aldi shoppers were furious?

Do I need to know?

Do I need to be the Santa of sports nutrition?

Do I need to BOGO on LED hats?

Do I need to know about the scrappy new comedy-horror that’s all bark and no bite?

Do I need to know more about the Georgia couple who were terrified when a hacker…

Do I really need to dance for products?

How shall I know which products to dance for? Will the commercials tell me?

Do I need to know about the crowd-pleasing sleepers with surprise megabucks deals?

Do I need to know which celebs are already rocking this fall’s hottest fashion trends?

Do I need to know how Paul Walker cracked open the “90s golden boy” schtick?

Do I need to know what that means?

Do I need to read more about a star I’d never heard of?

Do I need a magical Disney vacation?

Do I need to know more about their Wellness Options?

Do I need a car that’s been bred for the American road?

Do I need to drive the XT6 to know that I’ve arrived?

Do I need, as Ciara suggests, to get my funk on?

Do I need to know about the new ingredient that can add zest to my smoothie?

Do I need to know when that time will come again — the time of the giant BOGO…the doorbuster…the monster Sales Event?

Do I need to go viral?

BE THE HOTSPOT. Do I need to do that?

Do I need to capture the meme-train?

Do I need another chance at a vacation in paradise?

Do I need to make a compellingly personal statement with my product choices?

Do I need to act now to lock in a great low rate?

Do I need to SHOP NOW to SAVE BIG?

Do I really need ice-blown kettle-boiled barrel-aged old tyme goodness?

Do I really need every aspect of that product?

That can’t be real, right? I misheard…right?

Do I need to know about the new biologic that’s good news for my colon?

Do I need to see the throwback bikini photo?

Do I need to see football players dancing?

Do I need to follow my dreams of locking in a great low rate while my shoes say a lot about me? Is that the viral conversation I need to begin?

Do I really need to know if this is really my last chance to take advantage of these giant BOGO deals?

Do I need to rethink my approach to customized benefits management?

Do I need gluten-free keto-friendly?

Do I need to rethink my approach to BOGO? What does the shopping expert say?

Do I need to warn my readers that some scenes may contain violence or smoking?

Do I need to set a reminder to tell me when the game starts?

Do I need to address my digital device by name?

Do I really need to be all that I can be? In the Marines? With Microsoft?

With the Microsoft Marines?

Do I need an experience of excitement and adventure for the whole family?

Do I need to know more about the feel-good movie of the year?

Do I need to know more about this big land of ours?

Do I need to learn more about the natural laxative with fewer side effects?

Do I need to know more about the urban area that offers a vibrant street art scene, a website with powerful engagement tools, and trendy street vendors selling duck grease on a stick?

Be sure to register and use your card to qualify!

Be sure to download the App!

Do I need to check my phone?

Do I need to consume my own tail?

Yes.

Yes, I need it all…and I will have it.

 

About Gregory Farnum

Greg has been a soldier, student, soil tester, factory worker, pizza deliveryman, journalist, author of The Pizza Diaries, Helping Hands of the Locust People, and other books. He can be reached at [email protected].

