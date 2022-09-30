It has to be said that many feelings will gradually fade with time.

How hard it is to part with each other when they are in love, how much they are strangers when they don’t love each other.

All of this, you are in it, you can experience it the most.

When a man frequently rejects these three things, he may have changed his mind.

refuse to open up to you

When a man loves you, he will naturally see you as his spiritual support.

He will often pester you to chat, and many times there is no specific topic. He just wants to talk to let you understand his lovesickness.

He’s also happy to tell you what’s on his mind.

What he has done in the past, what he is thinking about now, and what he plans to do in the future… All these “secrets”, he is willing to tell you generously.

Because at this moment, you have become his most trusted and closest person.

But if your place in his heart changes and becomes less important one day, he won’t want to open up to you anymore.

You will feel that there is a gap between the two people, and he becomes more and more mysterious and unfamiliar.

There is nothing to say between you and him. He would rather hold his phone every day than look at you.

No doubt, at this time, he doesn’t love you so much anymore.

refuse to go out with you

If a man loves you, then you must be the most beautiful in his mind.

He will feel that being with you is the happiest thing in the world, and he can’t help but want to convey this joy.

Therefore, he cannot help but become a “wife-dazzling madman”, taking you with him wherever he goes, and especially likes introducing you to his relatives and friends.

The man who doesn’t love you is just the opposite.

For him, going out with you is a torment.

Because at this time, he has long been full of disgust for you, and he will feel that being with you makes him very cheap.

Therefore, he will do everything possible to refuse to go out with you. If he can’t escape, he will deliberately keep a certain distance from you, for fear of being seen by others.

A man who doesn’t even want to be seen with you doesn’t love you for a long time.

refuse to give you money

A man who loves you is happy to spend money for you and is willing to give it to you for safekeeping.

Because he has long regarded you as a family, in his mind, you are not separated from each other.

And the money is in your hands, he will not be upset, and he can also prevent himself from spending money indiscriminately.

If he doesn’t love you anymore, he will especially mind the matter of “keeping the money in his own hands”.

Because he has his plans, he doesn’t think he will be with you in the future, so he leaves a way out for himself.

The breakup of a relationship is never an overnight thing. From the moment a man changes his mind, it will leave clues.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: Shutterstock