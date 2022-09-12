When Did Your Relationship Dynamic Change?

Relationship dynamic means the mode of attitude that you present when you communicate with each other. It is a pattern of behavior you show when you interact and make a meaningful relationship with others. It brings a position of empowerment. Some relationship dynamics make your relationship strong, while some dynamics cause disaster in your relationship. Through relationship dynamics, you can face the challenges of people effectively. Relationship dynamics usually change over time. With mutual understanding, you have to evolve yourself with your partner’s mood — a dynamic relationship changes for the following reasons.

1. Your partner is experiencing bad mental health

2. Your partner’s work schedule is different.

3. You misunderstand one another

4. Your partner is taking an interest in someone else.

5. You are presenting a power struggle.

6. One of you is using abusive language.

7. Your sexual preferences are not the same.

8. Your partner does not want to live in your place.

9. You lack patience.

10. Your partner does not compromise.

1. Your partner is experiencing bad mental health.

A relationship dynamic changes when your partner is not in good condition. He might suffer from mental stress such as job loss or maybe the death of his close family members. These mental situations can change his attitude. This irritating behavior may be a source of changing relationship dynamics.

2. Your partner’s work schedule is different.

If you are doing jobs in different workplaces and do not spend time with each other, your relationship will suffer. A healthy relationship requires mutual intimacy, which develops through the deep interaction of a couple. Your relationship dynamics will change if you fail to communicate regularly due to a hectic routine.

3. You misunderstand one another.

Deep understanding is necessary for a sturdy relationship. When you misunderstand your partner due to minor issues, it becomes a barrier in your relationship. Your patterns of behavior change instantly with misunderstanding. Instead of consulting the facts, you create assumptions on your own. It leads to a bad relationship.

4. Your partner is taking an interest in someone else.

If your partner is engaging himself with someone else, you will change your attitude with him. You will not allow him to play with you if he is not fulfilling your social and emotional needs. Your relationship will decline due to your partner’s extramarital affairs.

5. You are presenting a power struggle.

If you are not financially stable and working hard to support your family, you will lose interest in a relationship. If you are fighting in the war of survival, your connection will become a secondary thing to you. When you indulge yourself in a power struggle, your partner creates a distance from you. And eventually, you change your breathing pattern according to your benefit instead of caring for others.

6. One of you is using abusive language.

Abusive language is a social evil that creates disputation between couples. If your partner uses offensive language in critical conditions and disrespects you, your relationship will not flourish anymore. His disgusting behavior will become a source of changing attitudes.

7. Your sexual preferences are not the same.

If you want a child while your partner does not like it, it becomes a rift in your relationship. If he no longer needs you for physical pleasure, you will change your pattern of association. When your sexual preferences are controversial to each other, you cannot maintain a healthy relationship.

8. Your partner does not want to live in your place.

If you want to live in your favorite place, but your partner wants to move somewhere else, it will become a bone of contention between you. Your relationship is distressing when you do not compromise on each other’s liking and disliking.

9. You lack patience.

Patience is an integral aspect of human life. He will not respect you when you lose your temper and behave furiously with your partner. Your impatient attitude will damage your interaction with your partner. He will bear your rude behavior for a short time, but if you do not rectify it, he will leave you gradually.

10. Your partner does not compromise.

A relationship moves when you have a compromising nature. If your partner does not negotiate things with you and follows judgmental behavior, you cannot move forward with him because you must always surrender your ego to this person. And you cannot follow the submissive attitude daily. You have to change relationship dynamics due to his ruling behavior.

Conclusion

Relationship dynamic refers to the attitude you exhibit when speaking to one another. Specific dynamics in a relationship might strengthen it, while others can end it disastrously. For example, relationships can change when a partner has extramarital affairs and poor mental health. A rift develops in your relationship if you want a kid, but your partner does not. You will alter your interaction pattern if he no longer depends on you for sexual satisfaction. When you and your partner do not make time for each other’s preferences, a painful situation results in your relationship. All these negative factors change the relationship dynamics.

