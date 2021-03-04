When Everything We Say Seems Wrong

I’ll keep this brief, you’ll soon see why.

There are plenty of people in our everyday lives to accidentally upset, simply by using the wrong words, at the wrong time, in the wrong way.

Spouses and lovers

Children and parents

Siblings and friends

Colleagues and bosses

And the rest

Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, it seems impossible to communicate without causing chaos. It doesn’t help that when we’re under pressure, tired, stressed or sad there is virtually no escape.

Calls and texts

Messaging apps and emails

Group chats and shared location settings

So we respond in a rush.

Because they see that we’ve seen it. Then cross our fingers and wait.

Did our words suit the situation?

Or did we just light the touch paper?

If the Merriam-Webster definition of reading between the lines is “To understand more than is directly stated.” It stands to reason that the more we put out, the more chance we have of being misunderstood.

It also stands to reason then, that the less lines we launch into the complicated chasm of human communication, the less room there exists for reading between.

Sentences that sound exactly like speech may be heard when being read. Less is more when it forces us to select words with greater care. Emojees are the roulette of relationships, gamble responsibly. Bullet points can be your best friend.

If something’s got to give and you’re about to kickstart this “keeping it brief” concept, put it out there in person.

Tell your tribe that you’re trying something new. Bring them in on the benefits of short, sweet and straight to the point. Instil the importance of meaningful messages. Demonstrate the danger of reading between the lines.

If we cannot see people in person, we cannot know their current mood. No matter how well we know their personality. In a struggling relationship, estranged emotional environment or conflicting conversation, spend every letter like it’s your last.

Make those words count.

About Tammie Bullard

I’m an author, paramedic, educator and self-confessed reading addict with a passion for using words to promote positive change.

With three pre-hospital care books and regular columns in EMS and Emergency Services publications, my fascination for the human factors in every other aspect of life continues to grow.

Thanks for reading, feel free to get in touch from any walk of life, I’d love to hear from you.

