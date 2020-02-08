When Grieving

When grief strikes,
they say we need
someone to ‘talk to’.
A well-meaning suggestion,
indeed.
However, I’d opine…
What we need
when we grieve
isn’t another mouth
to deal with.
What we need when we grieve
and the ache starts to swell and crest
is an ear.
A big, wide, welcoming
open ear.
An ear that doesn’t give us the impression
that it might shut,
interrupted by the mouth;
but an ear that remains
comfortably and securely
open.
An ear at ease with itself
just being an ear
giving the sacred gift
that it provides
to the aching, blabbering
repetitive, grieving heart.
An ear that knows it might need
to reopen on demand
for weeks, months
and years to come
Or maybe,
forever.
—
