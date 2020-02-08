Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / When Grieving

When Grieving

An ear that doesn’t give us the impression.

by Leave a Comment

 

When grief strikes,
they say we need
someone to ‘talk to’.
A well-meaning suggestion,
indeed.

However, I’d opine…
What we need
when we grieve
isn’t another mouth
to deal with.

What we need when we grieve
and the ache starts to swell and crest
is an ear.
A big, wide, welcoming
open ear.

An ear that doesn’t give us the impression
that it might shut,
interrupted by the mouth;
but an ear that remains
comfortably and securely
open.

An ear at ease with itself
just being an ear
giving the sacred gift
that it provides
to the aching, blabbering
repetitive, grieving heart.

An ear that knows it might need
to reopen on demand
for weeks, months
and years to come
Or maybe,
forever.

This post was previously published on Medium.com and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: istockphoto.com

About Jonas Ellison

Jonas Ellison is a writer and a blogger based in Chicago, IL. His daily(ish) publication, On Living, is one of the top single-author publications on Medium.com. You can also find his work in The Huffington Post, Observer, Fizzle, NoSidebar, The Mission, and more.

