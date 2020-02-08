When Grieving

When grief strikes,

they say we need

someone to ‘talk to’.

A well-meaning suggestion,

indeed.

However, I’d opine…

What we need

when we grieve

isn’t another mouth

to deal with.

What we need when we grieve

and the ache starts to swell and crest

is an ear.

A big, wide, welcoming

open ear.

An ear that doesn’t give us the impression

that it might shut,

interrupted by the mouth;

but an ear that remains

comfortably and securely

open.

An ear at ease with itself

just being an ear

giving the sacred gift

that it provides

to the aching, blabbering

repetitive, grieving heart.

An ear that knows it might need

to reopen on demand

for weeks, months

and years to come

Or maybe,

forever.

—

—

Photo credit: istockphoto.com