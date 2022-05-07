Get Daily Email
When I Break a Promise

When I Break a Promise

My word is my wand.

When I break a promise, how can I complain?
When one turns around, and does just the same.

When I say something, what does it mean?
Are my intentions as clear as they seem?

I’d like to be honest, noble — sincere.
Yet balk at the prospect of facing the fear.

Hurting your feelings would bring me no glee.
Hoping you pick up the signals I leave.

Am I a coward? Meek and so mild.
Not like I’m protecting — the heart of a child.

Let me be pellucid, by virtue’s decree.
The one I’m protecting, is not you, it’s me.

Papa — linktr.ee/papajams

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About Papa Jams

Creator blending African mythologies with a transcendental phenomenology from the perspective of our shared metaphysical cosmology.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@papajams.

