When Is Fathers Day Celebrated in Different Countries?

For anyone who has lived in a different country to your home country, you may have been caught out by this and found yourself thinking – when is Fathers Day?

I know I have.

As it turns out, Fathers Day (as with Mothers Day) is celebrated on many different dates around the world.

To ensure you are well informed and never accidentally forget to celebrate, I’ve included a list below showing where and when Fathers Day is recognised.

In fact, if you are feeling particularly worldly, or just want to push for some extra Fathers Day love, you might want to take advantage of this and start celebrating it multiple times throughout the year.

Good luck trying that one!

Why is Fathers Day celebrated on different dates in different countries?

Fathers day is a relatively new concept in most countries, whereas in some countries it is a much older tradition that is often linked to religious events.

For instance, in many Catholic countries in Europe, they have been recognising Fathers Day since the middle ages. The date was traditionally tied to Saint Joseph’s Day, which falls on March 19th. And this continues to be the date for Fathers Day in several European catholic countries such as Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as places like Bolivia and Honduras in Latin America.

Whereas the USA only adopted Father’s Day in the early twentieth-century and celebrate it on the third Sunday in June. There are conflicting stories and theories as to why this date was chosen. Some believe it is tied to the pagan calendar as it roughly coincides with the Summer Solstice each year.

Whatever the reason, many other countries have chosen to fall in line and also celebrate Fathers Day on the third Sunday in June. This is now the case in the USA, Canada and the UK, as well as over 80 other countries throughout Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas.

But not all countries are aligned.

Whilst June is by far the most popular month, some countries choose to celebrate Fathers Day at various times during June (see below).

And several other countries choose to observe Fathers Day during different months of the year, which is often tied to their own national traditions or seasonal influences.

In Thailand Father’s Day is celebrated on December 5, to align with the Kings birthday.

In Germany, Fathers day is celebrated with a national holiday on Ascension Day, which is forty days after Easter each year.

And in Australia and New Zealand, Father’s Day is on the first Sunday in September, which coincides with the start of Spring in Australia, but not New Zealand.

That’s right, we can’t even agree on when Spring starts, but at least we have aligned our Fathers Days.

Fiji and Papua New Guinee are the only other two places that also celebrate on this date.

As you can see, there is a lot of variety across the world, so I hope the table below helps remove some of the confusion.

Fathers Day dates in different countries

Month Day Countries Notes

Feb 23 Belarus, Russia

Mar 19 Andorra, Angola, Belgium, Bolivia, Croatia, Honduras, Italy, Liechtenstein, Mozambique, Portugal, Spain Saint Joseph’s Day

May 7 Kazakhstan

8 South Korea Parents’ Day

Second Sunday Romania

Third Sunday Tonga

varies Germany 40 days after easter

(Ascension Day)

Jun First Sunday Lithuania, Switzerland

Second Sunday Austria, Belgium

12 Bulgaria

Third Sunday Afghanistan, Algeria, Albania, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Cambodia, Canada, Chad, Chile, Colombia, Comoros, Costa Rica, Cuba, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Dominica, Ecuador, Ethiopia, France, Georgia, Ghana, GreeceGuernsey, Guyana, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Japan, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Laos, Macao, Mali, Madagascar, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, United Kingdom, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe

17 El Salvador, Guatemala

21 Egypt, Jordan, Kosovo, Lebanon, Syria, United Arab Emirates

23 Nicaragua, Poland

Last Sunday Haiti

Jul Second Sunday Uruguay

Last Sunday Dominican Republic

Aug 8 China, Taiwan

Second Sunday Brazil, Samoa

Last Monday South Sudan

Sep First Sunday Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea

Second Sunday Latvia

Oct First Sunday Luxembourg

Nov Second Sunday Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

12 Indonesia

Dec 5 Thailand Birthday of King Bhumibol

You see. No matter what time of year it is, it’s probably Fathers Day somewhere in the world.

If I’ve missed a country in the list above or made a mistake with any of the dates, please let me know in the comments below.

