When Some Days You Just Have Nothing

Saturday didn’t start out great.

I had a client call, which I was late to, because I couldn’t find my phone.

I was beyond tired and didn’t know why. I was frustrated and a little worried about being so tired. There were errands that needed to be run but I didn’t want to do them. And my baby was teething and wouldn’t settle down because of the pain.

Some days, you just have nothing.

There is nothing in the tank and nothing left to give. Some days, you don’t feel like a million bucks, no matter how desperately you want to.

Some days, all you can do, is be compassionate and kind to yourself.

To realize that it’s okay to not be able to do it all. To not give your kids the energy or time you wish you could. To not finish the presentation at work. To say no to the party you were invited to.

To release the guilt from wanting a little space and rest.

When we have nothing left, our body is simply signaling to us that we need to slow down. If we ignore our body, it will eventually make us slow down. You can get my free five-step guide to putting your life back in balance.

Don’t be afraid, as I was, that something is wrong with you because you’re feeling a little off. Your body is just giving you the gift to tune in and give it some rest.

This has been the biggest lesson for me since becoming a mother.

When my son was born, everyone told me to nap when he naps. Not being a natural napper, I would use that time to get household chores done.

But on Saturday, when there was just nothing in the tank, I listened…

Here is what I did instead:

I went for a short walk with my family.

I narrowed down the 1 or 2 errands that needed to be done, and left the rest for another day.

I came home and ran myself a hot bath while my baby was napping.

I fell asleep on the couch.

I felt a bit better, made a healthy, simple dinner, and watched a movie with my husband.

I stretched before bed to quiet my mind, and woke up on Sunday feeling refreshed.

A crappy day doesn’t have to turn into a crappy week, or month. Some days are just sad days. Or tired days. Or frustrating days. And that’s okay.

Listen to the messages they are trying to give you. Do what you need to be kind to yourself. And simply let it pass…

Love,

Alexis

