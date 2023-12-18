Get Daily Email
When the Day Is Emptied of Its Charms

When the Day Is Emptied of Its Charms

Songbirds gossip

by

 

When the day is emptied of its charms

and despair descends,

heavy as a sack,

I mount the hill and walk the forest ley-lines

to stand inside a quiet clearing

and hear my breath.

Songbirds gossip

as I lean against my old man tree,

a warrior He, a forest elder.

Pressed against his stately bark, I whisper all my questions.

Arms barely reaching half way round his girth;

I close my eyes and let the colours rush – amber, pink, orange

some days white.

Tree presence, life essence;

charging up my heart,

until it’s full.

No answers in return;

few are needed on the way back down the hill.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Lucas on Unsplash

 

About Fleur Brown

uthor, Creative Entrepreneur, Founder Entrepreneurs TV & Launch Group, Founding team TEDxSydney.

