When the day is emptied of its charms

and despair descends,

heavy as a sack,

I mount the hill and walk the forest ley-lines

to stand inside a quiet clearing

and hear my breath.

Songbirds gossip

as I lean against my old man tree,

a warrior He, a forest elder.

Pressed against his stately bark, I whisper all my questions.

Arms barely reaching half way round his girth;

I close my eyes and let the colours rush – amber, pink, orange

some days white.

Tree presence, life essence;

charging up my heart,

until it’s full.

No answers in return;

few are needed on the way back down the hill.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

—–

Photo credit: Lucas on Unsplash