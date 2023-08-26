Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / When We Argue in Our Relationships, Who’s Really Fighting?

When We Argue in Our Relationships, Who’s Really Fighting?

I’m re-learning that our “fights” aren’t really ours.

by Leave a Comment

 

This thought started to come up to me often when I noticed a pattern with my partner at the time that resembled a lot of familiarities to my childhood ‘home’ feeling.

Raised in a house where constant arguments and fighting were the norm, as an adult I found myself resorting to attracting similar conflict in my relationships. But somewhere beneath the surface I could feel a wisdom I couldn’t gain access to.

When my sister introduced me to the Wel-Systems body of work the fighter in me lost power again.

I’m re-learning that our “fights” aren’t really ours. Parts of our beings, trapped in time, hosting repressed emotions are emerging.

The five year old who was burdened with too much for their age will become good at repressing. The nine year old who was being abused emotionally will stay small or abuse substances in order to escape. The twelve year old who couldn’t be his true self will continue to play his ‘role’ in order to blend in. These youngest parts of us hold the most pain from our past.

There are also our protectors, which in kundalini yoga are considered part of our negative mind— those protectors are there to save our current self from the pain our younger self would’ve felt in moments of conflict.

And it’s those protectors who are fighting.

These parts of us need to be viewed with great compassion and curiosity in order to determine which behaviours are helpful to our emerging future, and which can be released to allow us to live a life of choice.

After a much needed reminder from Deb Gleason, when I find myself in conflict, I observe. I stop, breathe, drop the mind and enter into my body to allow its intellect to guide and inform my being. By returning to breath I am able to move past that little kid in me who still feels inadequate and afraid, that protector that shows up defensive, judgmental, even plain mean at times, in order to keep uncomfortable sensations repressed away. That protector is the one who’s been fighting all this time. Now that this aspect of my habitual behaviours is evident to me, I’m choosing to set us both free.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex ..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything

 

—–

Photo credit: Adam Hornyak on Unsplash

 

About Denisa Murrizi

Creator. Kundalini yogi. Lover of all. Student of life & love.

I'm on Medium at https://medium.com/@confessionsofakundaliniyogi/

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x