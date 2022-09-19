When We No Longer Love

I used to love the classroom.

When I was a little girl, I loved school. I loved everything about it. The swirls of leaves falling outside as we walked through the door in September. The pencils, the crayons, the phonics books. I loved my Charlie Brown and Snoopy lunch box and the way lunch time feels when you open that pack at the cafeteria table. I loved spaghetti lunch day and pizza Fridays. There were hot soft pretzels at recess – which were neither hot nor soft – but we loved them anyway. And when they appeared in those beautiful red plaid bags, we knew recess freedom was only moments away.

I loved milk money envelopes and the parachute in gym class (the only thing I loved in gym class, for the record). I loved writing rows and rows of letters, learning to spell, to do math, to write sentences, and to write in cursive. I loved making times tables charts out of folded yellow legal pad paper. I loved the switch from pencil to pen in third grade and feeling so grown up. I loved textbooks and homework and scribbling on the desk. I even loved cleaning the desk with that particular cleaner when I got caught.

I loved junior high dances, painful social excursions that they were. I loved the drama and the danger of the recess yard. I loved moving to high school and learning a whole new way of going to school. Switching rooms, switching teachers all day long. Making my way through the throngs of kids in the hall. Wondering why the seniors looked like adults and we freshmen looked like little kids. I loved carrying books from class to class and finding creative ways to make it to my locker often so I never had to carry a lot. I loved the down time in the cafeteria.

There were distinct sounds and smells of hallways, gymnasiums, locker rooms, and certain classrooms. I loved how every elementary school bathroom I ever visited smelled of a particular kind of clean. I loved the danger of having to use the girls’ room in high school and not be mistaken for one of the smokers.

Between classes was time for checking out that cute boy, passing notes, and socializing for as long as possible. Stretching the uniform code as far as possible was a competitive sport and to the victor went the spoils of detention. Sports and clubs, movie nights, dances, Cinderella licenses, SATs and the moment we let the door close behind us for the vary last time…

At every moment I loved learning. I loved reading and knowing and doing homework. I loved it all. I went to college and loved it more. I loved it all so well that I decided to find a way to be in school forever. I decided to teach.

Teaching thrilled me. I loved the thought and the reality of being on the other side of the desk and passing on those wonderful experiences to my own students. I loved running activities and getting to know my fellow teachers, I loved calling some of them friends.

I loved it all so well.

Until I didn’t.

I don’t know when it happened, exactly. I believe it was more of a slow and steady change rather than something sudden. Oh, there were sudden moments – but those that were most jarring came long after the slow erosion had already happened. Seems strange, doesn’t it? That what seems like it would be the impetus was just the final straw.

So what did happen?

I changed. And the game changed. Over time it became clear that I wanted something different for my life and the system wanted something different from me. I could not reconcile the two. Where once expectations dovetailed, they were now speeding off in separate directions.

School was not school as I knew and loved it. Teaching was exciting, rewarding, fulfilling. Guiding others along the path to discover things and think about things felt like an overworn path. Teaching was becoming anything but what I learned about teaching. Academia was a monster I was unfamiliar with. Teaching changed to a score-driven, test-directed system. What I read and heard and sat through professional development for was not what I loved about teaching. I loved discussion and in-depth analysis. I loved reading for meaning and writing about the truths found in the words and making the connections to life. The push for higher scores, more technology, student-centered learning, test-based skills, and more snowballed. More and more I felt that I was part of a system I no longer believed in.

I am not saying there are no good schools. There are, of course. I am not saying there are no good teachers. There are. I know dedicated, inspiring, and dynamic teachers exist. I’m related to them. I taught alongside them. I believed at one point that I might be one of them. Maybe I was; maybe not. I suppose it depends on whom you ask. I suppose it doesn’t matter.

What does matter? Being true to yourself. That matters. Knowing who you are – or at least striving to discover who you are. That matters.

For a while, I was not sure who I was. I knew who I thought I should be. I knew who I was becoming. I knew who I was not. I knew that I was conflicted about feeling such non-love for something I once loved so much.

How do you fall out of love with your life’s work?

It happens. It happens because life happens. People change, circumstances change, and our beliefs do sometimes change. And that’s OK. I stayed for a long time because I believed I should. This was my chosen path, my life’s work, my investment. This is where I should stay because that is what I expected. But no.

Emerson talks about it in his essay, “Self-Reliance.”

One of his most often misquoted ideas is that of a foolish consistency, calling it the “hobgoblin of little minds.” He tells us that “with consistency, a great soul has nothing to do.” Emerson addresses the issue of change, of contradicting what you once believed you knew. He says, “Speak what you think now in hard words and tomorrow speak what tomorrow thinks in hard words again, though it contradict everything you said today.”

He tells us that “no man can violate his nature.” If we realize that our nature has changed, it is our human obligation to embrace it.

And so I loved school. I loved it hard and I loved it well. I loved it so much I wanted to stay. I learned so that I could teach. I loved teaching and I loved it well. Until I did not. And when I did not, it was time to go. And so, like Thoreau when he left Walden Woods, I left because “I had several more lives to live and could not spare any more time for that one.”

Prevously Published on themeaningofme.com

Shutterstock image