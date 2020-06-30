When You’ve Found Your Purpose, Boredom Doesn’t Exist Anymore

—

Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.

~Viktor E. Frankl

When I had a job I didn’t like I was bored all the time. The only thing I did was getting ready for work, resting from a long workday, looking forward to the weekend and dreading Monday. My whole life revolved around a job I didn’t like. So what do you do when you get bored? Like most people, I did everything to avoid boredom.

With so much time on our hand, what should we do with this sea of time? Don’t underestimate time, it is your most valuable asset. While money comes and goes, time doesn’t. Once you lose time, you can never get it back.

When you are never bored a single moment in your life, you have found your purpose. You spend every waking minute on your purpose. Therefore, boredom doesn’t exist. You do not waste your time anymore with meaningless activities.

