We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

When You've Found Your Purpose, Boredom Doesn't Exist Anymore

When You’ve Found Your Purpose, Boredom Doesn’t Exist Anymore

by Leave a Comment

Life is never made unbearable by circumstances, but only by lack of meaning and purpose.

~Viktor E. Frankl

When I had a job I didn’t like I was bored all the time. The only thing I did was getting ready for work, resting from a long workday, looking forward to the weekend and dreading Monday. My whole life revolved around a job I didn’t like. So what do you do when you get bored? Like most people, I did everything to avoid boredom.

With so much time on our hand, what should we do with this sea of time? Don’t underestimate time, it is your most valuable asset. While money comes and goes, time doesn’t. Once you lose time, you can never get it back.

When you are never bored a single moment in your life, you have found your purpose. You spend every waking minute on your purpose. Therefore, boredom doesn’t exist. You do not waste your time anymore with meaningless activities.

Previously published on dariusforoux.com and is republished here under permission.

***

Photo credit: iStockphoto.com

About Darius Foroux

Hi, I’m Darius Foroux (pronounced as Da-reeus Fo-roo). I’ve been sharing actionable tips for optimizing your life and work every week since 2015. I also host a podcast and have published 7 books, including Think Straight. But most people know me for my articles on productivity and habits.

My ideas and work have been featured in TIME, NBC, Fast Company, Inc., Observer, and many more publications. And 500K+ people read my articles every month.

Want to get in touch? You can reach me personally here: [email protected].

