Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Where Do Lilacs Come From?

Where Do Lilacs Come From?

A man suffering from alzheimer's tries to piece together his past.

by Leave a Comment

 

By Omeleto

.

.

A large empty house sits in the suburbs of Australia, where an old man named Chris sits, lost in thought. Chris is an elderly man who suffers from Alzheimer’s, and he’s desperately trying to hold onto his slowly shattering mind.

His son Michael comes in to check up on his dad periodically, but as Chris’s mind flutters between past and present, the line between the two begin to blur in ways both beautiful and painful.

A gentle, evocative film suffused with melancholy, this short drama — which won a director’s prize at Cannes — is gorgeously shot. The stunning images capture with precision the nature of memory loss and deterioration as the camera drifts through Chris’s memories.

Patient, dreamlike, sensitive and a touch surreal, “Where Do Lilacs Come From” evokes the tragedy of Alzheimer’s with a gentle respect, and its sense of poetry and beauty get at the heart of love, memory, family and loss in a way that will linger with you, long after the film ends.

ABOUT OMELETO

Omeleto is the home of award-winning short films. We showcase Sundance winners, Oscar noms and critically-acclaimed filmmakers from every genre. Subscribe for more: http://sub2.omele.to

A man suffering from Alzheimer’s tries to piece together his past. | Where Do Lilacs Come From http://youtu.be/Ei-_wEKkNe4 http://omeleto.com/243377/

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

About the Editors

We're all in this together.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.