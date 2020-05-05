Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Where to Find Joy

Where to Find Joy

You don’t need a million dollars to purchase it, it’s free for the taking.

by Leave a Comment

If you are looking for joy, it pays to know what you’re looking for, how it’s different from feelings that resemble it, and where to find it.

According to a Jewish myth, Genesis didn’t tell us the whole story about how God made the universe. When the world was created, something went horribly wrong.

The story goes that when God decided to bring this world into being, He made room for it by withdrawing Himself a little. The result was darkness. When He said, “Let there be light”, His light filled the darkness like little beakers of sunshine.

Unfortunately, the beakers, being created out of darkness, were flawed. They shattered, scattering the light everywhere. The myth says, whenever you find a spark of that light that had been lost from that primordial accident, you feel joy. In fact, that’s why God created humans, to help Him find the missing sparks amidst everything that’s broken in the world. Joy guides you towards your life’s purpose.

Joy is closely related to and often synonymous with happiness, bliss, charm, exhilaration, gladness, delight, glee, elation, satisfaction, pleasure, and wonder; but it’s different. Many have thought it might be useful to reserve one of those positive feelings for when we find something good in a bad place, the silver lining of a cloud. Joy is the word they use for that. You can be happy in Disneyland, but when you’re feeling positive in Peoria, that’s joy.

Happiness is found where you expect to find it, so you book that trip to Disneyland, strive to earn that million dollars, date that supermodel, acquire that yacht, or plan that perfect wedding and try to be happy. But those things are so much work and so uncertain that happiness still eludes you. Shysters and sharpies dangle happiness like bait, only to get you hooked on things that make you miserable. You’re so often disappointed with the pursuit of happiness that you may conclude it’s impossible to be happy.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Joy, in our sense of the word, is not found in those places or by doing those things. You don’t need a million dollars to purchase it, it’s free for the taking. The supermodel is less likely to give it to you than her homely sister. It’s not aboard the yacht. You don’t go anywhere to find it, it finds you. You can’t plan it like you plan a wedding; you come upon it when you least expect it.

That doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for joy. Know what you are looking for as you comb through the wreckage of the primordial accident. Where I am now, hiding out from the COVID-19 pandemic, I see plenty of wreckage. It’s impossible to pursue happiness the usual ways. I’m going to look for joy. I think I can recognize it. You look, too. And when you find a spark of joy, please ignite a blaze that’ll illuminate the darkness for all of us.

Keith R Wilson is a mental health counselor in private practice and the author of three self-help books and two novels.

This post was previously published on Hello, Love and is republished here with permission from the author.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Talk to you soon.


Photo credit: iStock

About Keith Wilson

I’m a licensed mental health counselor and certified alcohol and substance abuse counselor in New York State, with more than 30 years experience, but you should know that’s not all that I have done. I moved to Western New York State when I was 19. I built a house, farmed, and started a small lumber company. When I got tired of making little pieces of wood out of big pieces of wood, I went to Empire State College and got a degree in psychology. And I’ve raised a family of four children. My newest book is The Road to Reconciliation: A Comprehensive Guide to Peace When Relationships Go Bad. and I recently published a workbook connected to it titled, How to Make an Apology You’ll Never Have to Make Again. I also have another self help book, Constructive Conflict: Building Something Good Out of All Those Arguments. I’ve also published two novels, a satire of the mental health field: Fate’s Janitors: Mopping Up Madness at a Mental Health Clinic, and Intersections , which takes readers on a road trip with a suicidal therapist.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.