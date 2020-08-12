Who am I really?

Mystic bipolar

Crazy bitch

Compassionate healer

Mental health advocate

Creative, passionate, intelligent

Wife and mother

Living purposefully

That purpose unfolds daily

As I parent my son

As I write, as I blog

As I connect with others

As I share mental health resources

As I dip my toe into volunteer work

Honestly, though, I’m a diva

Who belongs on stage

Preaching her message

For all to hear

Writing and mental health advocacy can affect both personal and social change. I started blogging because the thoughts and words in my mind simply had to get out. I hope this blog offers support, educates, and fights stigma against those living with mental illness.

There is hope. Your life has purpose. Everyone deserves respect, love, kindness, and compassion.

—

Previously Published on kittomalley.com

Photo courtesy of author