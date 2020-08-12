Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Who Am I Really?

Who Am I Really?



Who am I really?
Mystic bipolar
Crazy bitch
Compassionate healer
Mental health advocate
Creative, passionate, intelligent
Wife and mother
Living purposefully
That purpose unfolds daily
As I parent my son
As I write, as I blog
As I connect with others
As I share mental health resources
As I dip my toe into volunteer work
Honestly, though, I’m a diva
Who belongs on stage
Preaching her message
For all to hear

 

 

Writing and mental health advocacy can affect both personal and social change. I started blogging because the thoughts and words in my mind simply had to get out. I hope this blog offers support, educates, and fights stigma against those living with mental illness.

There is hope. Your life has purpose. Everyone deserves respect, love, kindness, and compassion.

 

Previously Published on kittomalley.com

Photo courtesy of author

About Kitt O'Malley

Kitt O’Malley is an author, licensed therapist, and mental health advocate who lives with bipolar disorder. In O'Malley's memoir, "Balancing Act - Writing Through a Bipolar Life," she recounts her struggle with bipolar disorder, the two decades it took to receive a proper diagnosis, and how her journey gave her purpose. O’Malley balances living with bipolar disorder with her work as a mental health advocate and caretaker of her son and parents.

