Why Accepting ‘Good Enough’ May Be Holding You Back From Greatness

You know, once in a while, we as a whole run over where ‘good enough’ is by all accounts the end goal. We settle for what we have, trusting it to be all that we could accomplish.

Be that as it may, today, I need to impart an idea to you — at times I think, consider the possibility that ‘good enough’ is only a refueling break and not the goal or destination. Consider the possibility that we are fit for arriving at a far more prominent level, a domain of ‘Greatness’.

Understanding the Fine Line Between contentment and Complacency

Aristotle, the great Greek philosopher, reportedly remarked, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit,”

There’s a fine but important line between contentment and complacency. Finding content in one’s current situation while being open to new opportunities is the essence of contentment. On the other hand, complacency is the attitude of accepting something as “good enough” rather than exploring whether or not it can be made better.

Seeing this distinction is essential, in my opinion. It’s simple to fall into complacency. Our comfort zone prevents us from discovering greatness. But, have you ever considered the possibility that taking chances and putting yourself out there into the unknown may be the key to reaching greatness?

The Psychology Behind ‘Good Enough’

The ‘Hierarchy of Needs’ proposed by psychologist Abraham Maslow organizes people’s wants and desires into a pyramid. Food, water, and a safe place to sleep are the bedrock of human needs. Safety, security, and fearlessness are next. Above that, we need social needs for love, belonging, and companionship.

The fourth level, ‘Esteem,’ is where we want to feel respected, recognized, and accomplished. Many individuals, according to Maslow, grow complacent at this point. They have reached a point in their lives when they believe they have “made it” and are “good enough” to be accepted. This can stop them from trying to get to the next stage, which is called “Self-Actualization.”

The highest level on Maslow’s hierarchy is “Self-Actualization,” which means improving oneself till one is the best possible version of oneself and realizing one’s greatest potential. But being content at the ‘Esteem’ level may be a hindrance to reaching one’s full potential, as it can cause people to lose out on opportunities for growth and greatness.

The Inspiring Tale of Walt Disney

Do you all remember Walt Disney’s backstory?

That story really nails the importance of striving for excellence rather than settling for mediocrity. Disney was let go from his position as a cartoonist at the Kansas City Star newspaper due to the editor’s perception that he “lacked imagination and had no good ideas.” His first animation studio failed.

Is it true that he didn’t continue? No. He rejected the world’s ‘good enough’ for him. He set his sights high, and by sticking to his goals and working hard, he created an empire that is still an inspiration to millions.

‘Good Enough’ or ‘Great’? The Choice is Yours!

“Good is the enemy of great,” says Jim Collins, an author and business strategist.

This statement elegantly summarises the meat of the discussion. The ability to achieve greatness is diminished when we settle for mediocrity.

To break out of the “good enough” mentality, I think we need to change how we interpret setbacks. Don’t look at your failures as stops along the way to success; instead, use them as building blocks.

A Final Thought

Keep in mind that ‘good enough’ is OK while you read these words. It’s an upstanding community where plenty of individuals are happy and fulfilled. Don’t settle for good enough if you have an insatiable hunger for success and the want to discover your full potential.

I believe that we are often our own worst enemies when it comes to limiting our own potential. We create our own barriers out of glass and then bemoan the enclosed space. If you want to achieve greatness, you must understand that ‘good enough’ is only a stepping stone to get you there.

Iconic entrepreneur Steve Jobs once said, “The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do”. So we should Dare to dream; dare to explore; dare to move beyond the ‘good enough’ zone’.

Greatness is not like reaching the top of a mountain; it is rather like a lifelong quest. Never forget that this is your adventure. The rate, direction, and final location are all up to you.

You may either accept being just adequate, or you can take the bold step towards greatness. You, dear reader, get to decide. Make a smart pick!

If you keep pushing yourself and questioning what constitutes “good enough,” you never know what kind of greatness is ahead.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Mubariz Mehdizadeh on Unsplash